Genshin Impact 4.3 banner order: All 4 characters and weapons

HoYoverse conducted the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 Update on December 8, 2023. During the livestream, the officials finally showcased the two newest playable characters, namely Navia and Chevreuse. The latter is set to make her first appearance in version 4.3. In addition, HoYoverse has announced the upcoming banners, including the units that will receive a rerun in v4.3.

Naturally, travelers can expect the signature weapons of all the characters on the Event Wishes to feature on the Epitome Invocation banner of the next update. This article will cover the complete banner schedule of Genshin Impact 4.3 as well as list the units and weapons that will be on rate up in this update.

Complete Genshin Impact 4.3 banner schedule

Character Event Wishes

Expand Tweet

The Genshin Impact 4.3 update will be released on December 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Here is the entire character banner schedule of this patch:

Phase I (December 20, 2023 - January 10, 2024):

Navia (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo)

Phase II (January 10 - January 31, 2024):

Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

Navia will debut in the first phase of version 4.3. It should also be noted that she is the first 5-star Geo character in nearly two years. Navia is a Claymore user, and her signature weapon will be featured on the Weapon Event Wish. In addition, Ayaka will get her third rerun banner in the same half.

Meanwhile, the second phase of version 4.3 will feature another two 5-star characters from Inazuma. The Electro Archon will return for her third rerun along with Yoimiya, who is set to get a fourth rerun. Lastly, Chevreuse will make her long-awaited debut in the second half of the next Fontaine patch.

It should be noted that the first phase banners will be available as soon as the version 4.3 update goes live and will last 21 days.

Weapon Event Wishes

New 5-star Claymore type weapon - Verdict. (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the weapons that will receive a rate up in Genshin Impact 4.3:

Phase I (December 20, 2023 - January 10, 2024):

Verdict (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword)

Phase II (January 10 - January 31, 2024):

Engulfing Lighting (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

Verdict is a new 5-star Claymore, and it looks like a huge axe. It is Navia's signature weapon and will be available on the weapon banner only during the first phase of version 4.3. Ayaka's Mistsplitter Reforged will also return in this half.

In addition, Engulfing Lightning and Thundering Pulse will be featured on the weapon banner during the second phase since they are Raiden Shogun's and Yoimiya's signature weapons, respectively.