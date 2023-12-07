5 new Genshin Impact 4.3 features revealed in developer notes

Genshin Impact 4.3 will be introducing new features and optimizations for players to enjoy. Recent official announcements have revealed developers' discussions that cover all these upcoming changes. There will be no leaks here as these are official statements about everything new developers are working on. Some of these changes will also be covered briefly in the upcoming version 4.3 Special Program, which is set to air on December 8, 2023.

The new developer's discussion also reveals plans for long-term quality of life (QoL) changes. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about upcoming features.

Genshin Impact 4.3 developer discussion reveals new QoL optimizations and more

On December 6, 2023, Genshin Impact officials published their most recent developer's discussion, highlighting new changes, features, and optimizations planned for the upcoming 4.3 update. Furthermore, developers revealed some of the upcoming changes they are working on. The systems and pages that Travellers use the most are already being modified.

Given below are some of the major QoL changes that will be introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update.

One-Click Expedition

Here's a quick overview of one-click features coming to Genshin Impact 4.3 update:

Dispatching characters to Expedition

Ingredient Processing and Forging Screens

Mystic Offering

In Version 4.3, One-Click Expeditions will be available. Players will be able to claim Expedition Rewards and re-dispatch them with a single click as a result of this. In addition to expeditions, the patch will allow you to claim processed ingredients and forged items that have been completed with a single click in Genshin Impact.

Furthermore, you can add multiple Artifacts in batches with a single click now, when performing Mystic Offerings at Crafting Benches.

Character reload spot when challenging Domains repeatedly

This is one of the most requested QoL changes that is finally arriving in the version 4.3 update. After the new patch, characters will reload closer to the Domain challenge location (big red key) after entering or repeating the Domain after claiming rewards.

Optimized enhancement screens

Here is a quick overview of where these new changes will be applied:

Character Level-Up Screen

Artifact & Weapon Enhancement Screen

Currently, leveling up characters, weapons, and artifacts will open a dialog box showing the values changed before and after the enhancement. After the Genshin Impact 4.3 update, this information will be integrated into the original screen. This will accentuate the enhancement experience by eliminating the frequent pop-ups.

Other optimizations

Here are some other minor optimizations coming to the version 4.3 update:

Adventurer Handbook

Creation Screen will prefer characters that provide bonus

Check the boss respawn time on the map screen

The enemy icons layout has been revamped in the Adventurer Handbook. Furthermore, If there are no selected character records on the Traveler's device, the first character who can provide a bonus when creating the selected item will be chosen by default on the creation screens (Crafting/Cooking/Forging/Furnishing).

You can also now check the remaining respawn times of bosses on the map screen by clicking their avatars after the new 4.3 update.

Features with unspecified release dates

Genshin Impact developers have confirmed they are working on a more optimized form to manage artifacts. In future versions, the number of artifact sets you can collect will increase. The artifact filter function will be significantly improved to assist players in easily finding and managing artifacts.