Upcoming Genshin Impact characters after Navia and Chevreuse, according to leaks

HoYoverse has already announced that Navia and Chevreuse will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update. However, according to leaks, there are still many characters left who are expected to become playable, such as Clorinde, Cloud Retainer, and Arlecchino. Fortunately, some of them have already been confirmed to possess a Vision, which means they will likely be released soon.

This article will briefly cover all the characters expected to be released after Navia and Chevreuse and their release patch based on leaks.

Disclaimer: This article contains information based on leaks and is subject to change.

All upcoming playable characters after Genshin Impact 4.3, as per leaks

Cloud Retainer

Cloud Retainer is expected to be an Anemo unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The first character that is speculated to be released after Navia and Chevreuse is Cloud Retainer. According to the leaks, she will debut in Genshin Impact 4.4 during the Lantern Rite Festival. It has been hinted that she will likely be a 5-star Anemo unit that uses Catalyst. It should be noted that she does not have a Vision but seems to be able to manipulate the element because she is an Adeptus.

Furthermore, it is believed that Cloud Retainer is a support-type character and has an exploration skill that lets her fly, similar to Wanderer.

Chiori

Chiori owns a boutique in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori has yet to make an appearance in the game but has been mentioned several times by other characters in voice-overs and during quests. It is speculated that she will appear in the flagship event of the upcoming version 4.3 but will be released as a playable unit in the version 4.5 update.

Chiori is rumored to be a 5-star Geo Sword character and will likely be a dedicated support for Navia.

Arlecchino

Arlecchino might get released in v4.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is speculated to be the next Fatui Harbinger, who will likely be released as a playable unit. Fortunately, cutscenes from the Fontaine Archon Quest confirmed that The Knave has a Pyro Vision, which increases the possibility of her becoming playable. Reliable leakers such as Mero and Uncle SH have claimed that Arlecchino will likely be released in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

Furthermore, it appears that The Knave might be a Polearm user. Unfortunately, this wasn't confirmed during Archon Quest, so Travelers must wait for more leaks.

Clorinde

Clorinde is an Electro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde was one of the first characters from Fontaine who were confirmed to possess a Vision. She is an Electro unit that uses a Sword as her weapon of choice, as confirmed during the Archon Quest cutscenes.

Over the past few months, several leaks have mentioned a different release date for Clorinde. However, the latest info states that she will debut in version 4.6.

Sigewinne

Sigewinne is a Hydro character (Image via HoYoverse)

Sigewinne is the first and only Melusine in Genshin Impact that has a Vision and is believed to be a playable unit. While the developers are yet to officially announce her release date, she is expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 4.7 along with Clorinde. Luckily, it has been confirmed that Sigewinne is a Hydro unit. However, her weapon type is still currently unknown.

According to a couple of old leaks, Sigewinne is expected to be a healer unit, which makes sense since she is the head nurse of Fortress of Meropide.

Emilie

Emilie is expected to debut in v4.8 (Image via Hutao Lover)

Not much is known about Emilie at the moment besides that she is a popular perfume designer in Fontaine. According to Hutao Lover, she will likely be released in Genshin Impact 4.8, which is expected to be the final Fontaine update.