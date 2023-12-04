5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters of 2024

Genshin Impact will soon celebrate the new year with version 4.3 of the game. Several new characters are set to release in this open-world RPG in 2024 as the title's narrative progresses. It is expected that the first half of the year will feature the imminent release of the remaining Fontaine cast, while the second half may introduce the region of Natlan.

Although each and every character in the game is unique, some are more popular than others, given their design, backstory, or importance in the lore. To help players decide where to spend their valuable Primogems, here is a list of the five most anticipated Genshin Impact characters expected to arrive in 2024.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Most anticipated Genshin Impact characters and expected release windows

Genshin Impact is an immensely popular gacha game that boasts a roster of over 75 characters as of version 4.2. The developers will release new ones as the title progresses. Fans are hyped up about several of these that have been introduced or foreshadowed. With a few of them possibly arriving in 2024, it's worth taking a look at their possible release windows.

1) Arlecchino

Arlecchino, as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/NoxxisGaming)

Arlecchino, aka The Knave, is the fourth Fatui Harbinger who played a key role in the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quests. She is long rumored to become a 5-star playable unit wielding the Pyro element. It is also expected that she will use a Polearm as her weapon of choice.

Given her status as a Harbinger, she is widely anticipated in the player base. As per recent leaks, she may be featured on the limited-time character banner during Genshin Impact's 4.6 update. Going by the game's previous content calendar, this may mean Arlecchino may arrive during May or June 2024.

2) Clorinde

Clorinde, as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/NoxxisGaming)

The Champion Duelist of Fontaine, Clorinde is a character many players are waiting for. Since she appeared in the storyline, fans have been enamored by her calm and confident demeanor. She is known to use a Sword and wield an Electro vision in the game.

According to rumors, Clorinde may become playable during the 4.7 version of Genshin Impact. If this information holds true, this would mean she will likely arrive during June or July 2024.

3) Murata (Pyro Archon)

Archons are among the most sought-after entities in Genshin Impact. They are the respective gods of their nations in Teyvat and are generally the strongest units in the game. With the recent release of Furina in version 4.2, the next one to make an appearance will be the Pyro Archon, Murata.

Murata is the ruler of Natlan and the God of War. Given how little has been revealed about the Pyro nation, not much is known about this character. That said, considering how Archons are usually released after the conclusion of Archon Quests, players can expect her to be released in either version 5.2 or 5.3.

4) Skirk

Skirk, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Ever since Skirk was mentioned in Childe's character story years ago, the release of a playable character based on her has been anticipated by the community. Travelers finally got their chance to meet her in all her glory during the climax of Fontaine's Archon Quests.

While there have been no leaks regarding a possible release date for her, fans hope she may be released in 2024, given that Skirk's character model has already been completed.

5) Capitano

Il Capitano, as seen in the interlude teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Il Capitano, or the Captain, is one of the top-ranking Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. He has been foreshadowed several times in the game, and it is known that he is currently in Natlan. It is expected that he may play the role of a major antagonist during the region's storyline.

Capitano was first seen in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo, where he appeared to be quite authoritative and commanding. Grandmaster Varka of Mondstadt also said he would have loved to duel him, furthering his hype in the community.

Capitano is expected to be an extremely powerful character. While it is by no means confirmed he will be released in 2024, it is not out of possibility.

