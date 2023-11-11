Genshin Impact Natlan leaks: Pyro archon, playable character count, region theme, and more

The Fontaine chapter of the Archon Quest in Genshin Impact's storyline recently concluded in the latest 4.2 update. It is expected that the Fontaine arc will continue till version 4.8, after which HoYoverse will release a new nation. The upcoming region slated to be part of the protagonist's journey will be Natlan. It is known to be the domain of the Pyro Archon, Murata, and is expected to be based on the tribals of South America.

Although it will be quite some time before Natlan potentially releases in Genshin Impact, leaks have already started making rounds online. Team China recently disclosed a bunch of information that provides details about Natlan's theme, the number of playable characters, the Pyro Archon, and more.

This article will cover all the recent leaks about the Pyro nation of Natlan.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Natlan leak suggests Pyro Archon and upcoming playable character details

Team China, a reliable leaker in the Genshin Impact community, disclosed a lot of information about the region of Natlan, which is expected to be the next country to be added to the game after Fontaine. They provided various details about the region's theme, Archon, playable units, and more.

Natlan region's theme as per leaks

Team China further supported the previous rumors about Natlan being based on the tribal folk of Southern America. Like other nations, players may find references to it in the design and architecture of Natlan.

The leaker also suggested that the theme of the country will be focused on the Sun God. This further reaffirms previous leaks from WorldImpact about a potential upcoming character called Xbalanque, based on the Mayan Sun God. The artifact sets are expected to be based on Rituals and Magma.

Additionally, HxG Diluc, another prominent leaker, had recently mentioned that Natlan's people live in harmony with a dragon, who may be connected to the sovereigns. It is also known that the Harbinger known as Capitano is in the region.

Number of Natlan playable characters in Genshin Impact

Team China's leak provided a head count of the number of playable units from the Natlan region. According to the information, 10 new exclusive characters from the Pyro nation will be released during the Natlan arc of Genshin Impact.

The amount of units for each in-game character model is as follows:

One (Child model)

(Child model) Five (Short female)

(Short female) One (Tall female)

(Tall female) Two (Short male)

(Short male) One (Tall male)

New leaks about Pyro Archon, Murata

The aforementioned leak provided information about the much-hyped Pyro Archon, Murata. Also known as the God of War, it is indicated that she will be a Polearm user.

Team China also hinted that her Elemental Skill will be able to displace her, allowing her to navigate terrain in a special undisclosed way.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.