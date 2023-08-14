Xbalanque in Genshin Impact: Everything to know about the Primal Fire

Genshin Impact has revealed that Wriothesley and Neuvillette will be the featured characters in the 4.1 Fontaine game update via Drip Marketing. However, fans have noticed something peculiar about Neuvillette's drip marketing. His description is quoted by someone named Xbalanque. This is the first time fans have heard that name in the title's lore.

Following Neuvillette's drip marketing, HoyoJapan revealed some information regarding Xbalanque. As per the leak, the name refers to an upcoming character from Natlan.

Who is Xbalanque in Genshin Impact?

Xbalanque is a playable character rumored to be released in the Natlan Update. As per the leak from HoyoJapan, Xbalanque may be inspired by the Mayan Sun God. While not much is known about this upcoming character, HoYoverse has referred to Xbalanque as "One Entombed With the Primal Fire."

With Genshin Impact just starting the Fontaine saga in the upcoming 4.0 update of the game, Natlan may seem like a long time away. However, a recent leak has revealed that the Fontaine chapter of the storyline may conclude by version 4.6. Therefore, Natlan can be released soon after.

The Pyro Archon rules the Nation of Natlan, Murata, also known as the God of War in the game's lore. Aside from Xbalanque, only one other playable character from Natlan has been revealed, known as Iansan.

Relationship between Xbalanque and Neuvillette

In Neuvillette's drip marketing, it seems Xbalanque is someone close to him. Their viewpoint towards Neuvillette is,

"Someday, when they return, their true ordeal shall begin."

Xbalanque may know about Neuvillette's secrets and could be referring to that. This can be a hint from Genshin Impact regarding the Chief Justice of Fonatine's other identity.

Neuvillette has been long rumored to be the Hydro Dragon. While theories suggest Kokomi could be the one, leaks have indicated otherwise. For those unfamiliar with Genshin Impact's lore, before the Primordial One's arrival, Teyvat was ruled by Seven Sovereign Dragon-lords.

Neuvillette, the rumored Hydro Dragon, and Dendro Dragon Apep (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Seven Dragon-lords corresponded with seven elements existing in the game. After the Primordial One descended to Teyvat, he fought a battle against the Dragon-lords and created the world as we know it.

It is hinted in Genshin Impact's lore that a new generation of Dragon-lords is currently being born. While Apep is known to be the Dendro Dragon, others are still a mystery. However, it is expected that Neuvillette (Hydro), Dvalin (Anemo), and Azhdaha (Geo) could also be Dragon-lords.