Genshin Impact Skirk character model leaks: Game files and in-game look reveals more details

Genshin Impact recently confirmed that Childe's master, Skirk, will appear in the 4.2 update. The version trailer provided players with their first look at this warrior from the Abyss. Following the reveal, Dimbreath, a reliable leaker in the community, has leaked the full character model of Skirk, showcasing all the different aspects of her outfit.

Skirk has been among the most-hyped characters in the franchise, first hinted at way back in version 1.1 when Childe was released. While long-time fans are hoping she turns out to be a playable character, Dimbreath also informed that there is no weapon type currently assigned to her, hinting that it may not happen anytime soon.

Genshin Impact Skirk, character model leak, shows fin, unique skin, and more

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update will soon be released, and travelers will finally be introduced to Skirk. She is the new character that appeared in the version 4.2 trailer and has evoked mixed reactions from the community. In the game's lore, she is Childe's former master who taught him his Foul Legacy combat techniques.

With Fontaine's Archon Quest at its end, HoYoverse will finally disclose how Childe, Skirk, and the upcoming weekly boss, All-devouring Narwhal, are connected with the region's prophecy.

Skirk and All-devouring Narwhal (image via HoYoverse)

Many have speculated that Skirk is related to the All-devouring Narwhal due to their color schemes. Dimbreath's leaked full-character model of Skirk does reveal some aquatic nuances in her design.

If players take a proper look, they can spot several fins protruding out of Skirk's body. Her dress also features a fish-like back, similar to Kokomi's.

Dimbreath also revealed that Skirk's model is named 'Avatar_Girl_Undefined_Skirk' in the game files. The undefined part in Genshin Impact's character models usually refers to the character's assigned weapon type. Given its absence, it may be possible that she may not become playable.

However, it is important to note that similar proceedings occured when Furina's model was initially leaked, where her name was mentioned as Cliona. It was only later on that she was assigned to be a Sword user. As such, there is always a possibility that HoYoverse may decide to make Skirk playable.

What could be Skirk's weapon type as a playable character?

Childe's character story 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a high possibility that Skirk may wield a Sword in Genshin Impact. She taught Childe how to wield blades during his time in the Abyss. The latter trained under her for three months when he was fourteen years old.

The entire event is mentioned in Childe's character story 4. Here, Skirk is referred to as the 'mysterious swordswoman,' hinting at her weapon type.

