Skirk's VAs in Genshin Impact: EN, JP, KR, CN voice actors and their notable works

Alongside Genshin Impact's recent livestream on 4.2, HoYoverse had a lot of surprises for the community. Fontaine's main story arc is likely to be concluded, as the trailer showcased new monsters, bosses, and, most importantly, a new character. Further announcements from official sources reveal the character's name to be Skirk.

This article lists all the artists who gave their voices to Skirk across different languages. Players will find the character's voice in the recent trailer for the 4.2 update, where she stated:

The prophecy that you have been fretting over should now be in full swing

These are exciting times for fans, as HoYoverse is likely to shift gears in terms of narrative. Players interested in both the lore and characters can expect lots of new entries across the next few months.

Skirk voice actor for English in Genshin Impact

Cat Protano will be the English voice actor for Skirk in Genshin Impact. She is a renowned name in the industry, with a fair bit of work under her belt.

Protano has already lent her voice to the game before, voicing Setaria from the Sumeru arc, as well as Pain-Grocer in a limited event from Inazuma.

Here is a list of Cat Protano's notable works as a voice actor in the gaming and anime industry:

Ohara from Pokemon: Paldean Wings

Nanako Tamasaki from Gal Guardians

Sachie Kaibara from PuraOre!

Isabel and Idol Flower from NIKKE: Goddess of Victory

Tiadosia Kallister from Yu Gi Oh!

Setaria and Pain-Grocer from Genshin Impact

Bar Patron from Iruma-kun

Readers wanting to know more about Cat Protano can head to her official website.

Skirk voice actor for Japanese in Genshin Impact

Mamiko Noto will be giving her voice to Skirk in the Japanese language. Considered a veteran, Noto has over 300 roles across the anime and video game industry, including some celebrated titles such as Hell's Paradise, Re: Zero, Gangsta, Akame ga Kill, Fate: Grand Order, Hell Girl, Strawberry Marshmellow, and a lot more.

Here is a list of a few main characters she worked as in anime and video games:

Catherine from Catherine: Full Body

Euclase from Land of the Lustrous

Ai Enma from Hell Girl

Ana Coppola in Strawberry Marshmallow

Kotomi Ichinose in Clannad

Asagi in Natsume's Book of Friends

Anna Liebert in Monster

Durandal from Honkai Impact 3rd

Regular followers of new and old anime shows will be able to recognize her voice immediately, making Skirk more popular with the addition of Mamiko Noto.

Skirk voice actor for Chinese in Genshin Impact

Xie Ying is the Chinese voice actor for Skirk. She has previously lent her voice to another popular character in the game, Keqing.

Ying is also known for voicing characters across different HoYoverse titles and for dubbing a few roles in video games.

Here is a list of characters to whom Xie Ying has given her voice:

Bronya from Honkai Star Rail

Raven from Honkai Impact 3rd

Keqing from Genshin Impact

Aphelios from League of Legends

Valerie Harmon from Resident Evil Resistance

Skirk voice actor for Korean in Genshin Impact

Lastly, Seo Dahye will be voicing Skirk in the Korean language. Here is a list of her works:

Qinque from Honkai Star Rail.

Nina from The Stolen Princess.

Jellymon from the Digimon Ghost game.

Songi from Stoneies, Friends in the Forest.

Lurooming from Twinkle Happy Open!

Seo Dahye joined KBS in 2015 and has worked for multiple Radio dramas under the same company.