Genshin Impact reveals Skirk: First look, in-game appearance, and more

HoYoverse has finally released the trailer for Genshin Impact's upcoming version 4.2 update. The promo includes some cutscenes from the Fontaine Archon Quest, in which the officials also revealed a new character, Skirk. For those unaware, she was Childe's master and taught him how to fight, including his Foul Legacy, when he fell into the Abyss. She also has been mentioned by him a few times in the early parts of the Fontaine Archon Quest.

Interestingly, a ton of leaks in the past couple of months had suggested Skirk would make an appearance in the Archon Quest, and it looks like the information was true. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the mysterious Swordwoman from the Abyss.

Genshin Impact 4.2 trailer reveals Childe's master, Skirk

Skirk has been a hot topic within the Genshin Impact community for a long while. As mentioned earlier, a ton of leaks in the past couple of months have hinted at her potential appearance in version 4.2 Archon Quest. She had only been mentioned by Childe a few times in his voice-over lines and the early parts of the main story in Fontaine, but is yet to appear in the game.

This is the first time that Genshin Impact has officially revealed Skirk's design in any form of media, albeit only for a few seconds. While the version 4.2 trailer has confirmed that she will be in the Archon Quest, it is currently unknown what her role will be, whether she will appear as a foe, an ally, or as a third-party entity to drop some lore.

More details about Skirk will be revealed once the final act of Fontaine's Archon Quest is released.

Skirk and Benares (Image via HoYoverse)

It is also worth mentioning that Skirk's design is very similar to Benares (human form), a character from Honkai Impact 3rd, another popular game by HoYoverse. Travelers can check out the similarities between the two in the image above. Although the color of their eyes is different, the overall design and color scheme are pretty much the same.

Skirk's voice actors

It has been confirmed that Mamiko Noto is the voice of Skirk in the official Japanese dub of Genshin Impact. Meanwhile, Cat Protano is the English voice actor of the mysterious Swordswoman from the Abyss.

Skirk be released as a playable character, as per leaks

A couple of fairly reliable leakers have claimed that Skirk will become playable one day. However, all the leaks related to her potential release were deleted due to copyright, and her exact release date is still up in the air. HoYoverse might likely reveal new information about Skirk in the upcoming Fontaine updates.