Will Skirk be playable in Genshin Impact? Leaks and known details

Skirk has been leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact, but her release window is unknown. Unlike other Fontaine characters rumored to be playable in the 4.X updates, Tartaglia's old master has only been leaked to be summonable in an X.X patch. There are also new leaks revealing her Japanese voice actress, plus her physical appearance.

She looks different than the old concept art leaks. Given the significance of this recent leak, this article will open up with her appearance before diving into the old rumors surrounding her playable status.

Note: Details revealed in leaks are always subject to change.

Skirk's leaked character model in Genshin Impact

Leaker Hutao Lover posted a brief video showing off Skirk's appearance in Genshin Impact at 1 pm PT on November 2, 2023. That clip can be seen in the above tweet. It's very brief, as she only turns her head back to look at the camera.

Since video leaks tend to get taken down swiftly, a backup screenshot of this character's design can be spotted in the following Reddit embed.

The storyline details related to her appearance in Genshin Impact 4.2 haven't been fully revealed yet. What is known about Skirk is that she uses a tall female model, and Hutao Lover later claimed in another leak shown below that she has fins.

The Tweet about this character's appearance (Image via Hutao Lover)

Some old concept art leaks of this character had a fin, yet it's unclear what this part looks like now since the previous video leak only focuses on the top half of her body.

Voice actress leak

The supposed voice actresses(Image via Hutao Lover)

According to Hutao Lover, Skirk is voiced by Mamiko Noto. This voice actresses played several popular roles, such as:

Fairy Tail's Mavis Vermillion

Fate/Grand Order's Scathach

Persona 3's Fuuka Yamagishi

Behind The Voice Actor states that Mamiko Noto has reprised over 300 roles, making her a prolific voice actress. Note that this leak is only for the Japanese VA. This character's English, Chinese, and Korean voice actresses are currently unknown.

Will Skirk be playable?

Leakers like Hutao Lover have previously stated that this character will be summonable one day. However, relevant posts they made related to her playable debut have been taken down due to DMCAs.

What was known previously was that Skirk's concept art was first leaked as part of the massive Fontaine mega-leak detailing nearly 20 playable characters. A few examples of her concept art can be seen in the above Reddit embed, which already differs from her rumored finalized version.

No new developments about her release date have come up. Instead, she's supposedly making an appearance in Genshin Impact 4.2 as an NPC.

Tartaglia references his old master in one of his voice-overs. He merely says that he hopes Skirk has to use both his hands to defeat him. This indicates that he knows his master can still easily beat him, even as a Fatui Harbinger.

Genshin Impact lore states that she helped train Tartaglia when he was younger. Not much of the rumored playable unit has been revealed since her pupil was playable, yet more details regarding her could arise in the wake of the recent Version 4.2 leaks.

