Genshin Impact leak reveals Nicole and Skirk's voice actors

Hutao Lover recently posted a Genshin Impact leak featuring Nicole Reeyn and Skirk's supposed Japanese voice actors. It is unknown how Hutao Lover got this information, but their leaks are considered generally credible. Hence, it is worth covering what is currently known about these two characters. According to the leak, Megumi Toyoguchi voices Nicole, while Mamimko Noto voices Skirk.

Note that miHoYo has not officially revealed Nicole Reeyn or Skirk at the moment of writing. As a result, the following information is subject to change. Moreover, there is still no information regarding the English, Chinese, or Korean VAs for these characters.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals Hexenzirkel member Nicole and Skirk's VAs

In case the above Tweet gets taken down, Nicole (clarified in a separate Tweet that her last name is Reeyn) is voiced by Megumi Toyoguchi in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact. Mamiko Noto is the VA for Skirk in the same language.

A collage of the two Japanese voice actresses' previous works is listed in the Tweet. This article will cover a brief explanation of such past roles, some of which may be familiar to the reader if they're into anime and video game culture.

Details about the two Genshin Impact characters they will be voicing will also be mentioned below.

Which characters have Megumi Toyoguchi voiced before?

Megumi Toyoguchi is a Japanese voice actress with an impressive list of past roles across various anime and video games. Here is a list of some notable examples:

Junko Enoshima from Danganronpa

Revy from Black Lagoon

Dawn from Pokemon

Ruka Rengoku from Demon Slayer

Yukari Takeba from Persona 3

Aqua from Kingdom Hearts

Haruka from Senran Kagura

Winry Rockbell from Fullmetal Alchemist

Riruka Dokugamine from Bleach

Over the course of her illustrious career, Megumi has had over 200 roles. Genshin Impact's Nicole Reeyn is supposedly another character she voices. For those who don't know who Nicole Reeyn is, she is a member of the Hexenzirkel and uses "N" as her alias.

Little is known about this character at present, but other leaks suggest she is a powerful mage. A leak coming out about her voice actor might be an indication that more will be revealed about her in the future.

Which characters has Mamiko Noto voiced before?

Mamimko Noto has had over 300 roles across various anime and video games. Here is a list of some notable characters she's previously voiced:

Mavis Vermillion from Fairy Tail

Scathach & Attila from Fate/Grand Order

Fuuka Yamagishi from Persona 3

Sawako Kuronuma from Kimi ni Todoke

Elsa Granhiert from Re:ZERO

Jun Kazama from Tekken

Ai Enma from Hell Girl

Yukako Yamagishi from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Rin from InuYasha

If Hutao Lover's leak is correct, she also voices Skirk in Genshin Impact. Skirk is Tartaglia's old master, who was apparently very powerful in the Abyss. Like Nicole, Skirk has yet to make an appearance yet.

Some old leaks state that Skirk will appear in one of the 4.X updates, albeit she won't be playable immediately. A new rumor stating additional never-before-seen information has emerged, and you can read about it in the next section of this article.

Version 4.2 leaks

These characters are supposedly speaking in Version 4.2 (Image via X/@HutaoLoverGI)

A new leak from Hutao Lover states that Skirk will appear in Genshin Impact 4.2. She has a tall female model, but little else of her physical appearance is noted. According to the same post, Nicole's voice will apparently be heard in the same update, yet no character model will show up.

