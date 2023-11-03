Genshin Impact Skirk leaks: Character model, VA, and design inspirations

With the Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program just around the corner, there is much speculation about Skirk. The latest leaks from reliable sources have shared many juicy details about the mysterious character, who is rumored to make an appearance in the upcoming Archon Quest storyline. For those unaware, Tartaglia shared a mentor-disciple bond with Skirk when he was stuck in the Abyss.

The first wave of these Skirk leaks includes everything, from her in-game character model and concept art to her design inspiration.

Genshin Impact leaks show Skirk's in-game model and much more

The Genshin Impact community has received its first wave of leaks about the highly anticipated character, Skirk. HutaoLoverGI, a reliable source, has shared a short video showcasing the unit's in-game appearance and model. In the video, you can see her turn her head back to look at the camera.

Since video leaks are often taken down due to copyright issues, you can also check out the following Reddit embed, showing the appearance of Skirk in-game.

These leaks also imply that Skirk will be making an official appearance in Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 Archon Quest, called Masquerade of the Guilty. However, quest details about her haven't been revealed yet.

Skirk's design inspiration

In their latest X (formerly Twitter) leak posts, HutaoLoverGi has disclosed Skirk's character design elements. The unit appears to have a tall female body and fins, similar to fish.

Multiple speculations can be made from this design. It could be part of Skirk's outfit (Dehya & Keqing), or she could be another non-human (Lynette & Yae Miko) character.

Many in the community have also compared Skirk and her design to Jingliu from Honkai Star Rail. Both seem to have the same physique, as well as a similar color palette and ribbon accessory type on their heads.

Skirk JP voice-actor

Expand Tweet

Based on the latest leaks from HutaoLoverGI, Mamiko Noto will be the Japanese voice actor for Skirk in Genshin Impact. Noto has done similar work in different projects, such as Honkai Impact 3rd, AzurLane, and Arknights. Here is a quick overview of her famous works:

Mavis Vermillion in Fairy Tail

Kotomi in Clannad

Scathach-Skadi in Fate/Grand Order

Noto has played over 300 roles in the voice-acting industry, making her an expert in her field. Please keep in mind that this leak is only for the Japanese VA. This character's English, Chinese, and Korean voice actresses are currently unknown.