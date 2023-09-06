HoYoverse to showcase five games in 2-hour time frame at Tokyo Game Show 2023

HoYoverse will be at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, and this is planned to be a major highlight of the video game convention. Gamers should know that this studio is the popular subsidiary of miHoYo. It develops Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Zenless Zone Zero. All five games are expected to be showcased on September 22, 2023, from 7 pm (JST) to 9 pm (JST).
Tokyo Game Show officially starts at 10 am (JST) on September 21, 2023, and will end on September 24, 2023. Several big-name video game companies will attend it, such as Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, and, of course, HoYoverse.
Tokyo Game Show 2023 schedule reveals Genshin Impact developer's showcase hours
HoYoverse's official schedule for the Tokyo Game Show's broadcast is from 7 pm (JST) to 9 pm (JST) on Friday, September 22, 2023. Some sources may list the times as 19:00 to 21:00, so just know that means the same as 7 pm (JST) to 9 pm (JST).
HoYoverse's exhibition will take place at Maluhari Messe. According to the official Tokyo Game Show 2023 website, the following games will be featured there during it:
- Honkai Impact 3rd
- Genshin Impact
- Tears of Themis
- Honkai Star Rail
- Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero's release date is still unknown.
What will HoYoverse reveal?
Here are the interesting things that HoYoverse has officially announced for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023 in a press release:
- Genshin Impact: Some offline competitions and giveaways will be present.
- Honkai Star Rail: A demo for this game's PS5 port will be available at the event.
- Honkai Impact 3rd: This game will have an offline exhibition for the first time at this event.
- Tears of Themis: Free merchandise will be available here.
- Zenless Zone Zero: A demo of the new game will be here, plus some new reveals will also occur.
The Online Special Program will feature all five games, although the full extent of everything that'll be on display is yet to be revealed. This is the part of the showcase that occurs at 7 pm (JST) on Friday, September 22, 2023. Interested gamers can catch the livestream on the Tokyo Game Show 2023's official website.
Other companies at the Tokyo Game Show 2023
Many companies will be present at this 2023 video game convention. Here is everything that was officially revealed for the upcoming livestream from September 21 to September 24, 2023:
- Keynote
- Camera Games
- Amazing Seasun
- Japan Game Awards
- Microsoft Corporation Japan
- 505 Games
- Sega/Atlus
- Level -5
- Koei Tecmo Games
- Capcom
- Sense of Wonder Night 2023
- HoYoverse
- Square Enix
- Project Moon
- D3PUBLISHER
- GungHo Online Entertainment
- Reverse: 1999
- Oasys/double jump.Tokyo
- Japan Esports Union
This list doesn't include all the other content that's not going to be featured in the main livestream.
Moreover, other than the listed names, PlayStation representatives will be at the event. Similarly, many indie video game companies like ACG Creator will attend it. Dozens of companies will be at this convention, so it will be interesting to see what's revealed during one of the biggest gaming events of 2023.
Don't forget that this event uses Japan Standard Time (JST) as its time zone. Anybody interested in watching it must figure out how to convert JST to their respective time zone so they don't miss it.
