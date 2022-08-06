Genshin Impact fans are excited about Zenless Zone Zero after Closed Beta gameplay goes live

Some Genshin Impact players might remember Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse's next big game. It seemed promising at first glance, and it appears as though the Closed Beta was a success. Fan reactions are overwhelmingly positive based on a quick scroll through social media, so it's worth looking at what they have been saying.

Everybody will have a different reaction to it, but this article will focus on some of the more notable ones. There will be a few criticisms, but the overall reception to Zenless Zone Zero is primarily positive.

Massive love for Zenless Zone Zero, from the same company as Genshin Impact

TECTONE (BIG EGG) @Tectone OKAY I DONT MEAN TO HYPEBEAST RIGHT NOW BUT IMPLAYING ZENLESS ZONE ZERO RIGHT NOW ON STREAM AND THIS SHIT BLOWS GENSHIN OUT OF THE WATER AT THE MOMENT, WE FOUND WHERE OUR MONEY IS GOING AND NGL I SAW SOME BUTTCHEEKS ALREADY AND THIS IS LIT



WILL DELETE THIS LATER IF ITS SHIT OKAY I DONT MEAN TO HYPEBEAST RIGHT NOW BUT IMPLAYING ZENLESS ZONE ZERO RIGHT NOW ON STREAM AND THIS SHIT BLOWS GENSHIN OUT OF THE WATER AT THE MOMENT, WE FOUND WHERE OUR MONEY IS GOING AND NGL I SAW SOME BUTTCHEEKS ALREADY AND THIS IS LITWILL DELETE THIS LATER IF ITS SHIT

Some notable streamers love Zenless Zone Zero more than Genshin Impact, with the above tweet being a rather obvious example. The all-caps part really captures how much Tectone is emphasizing his opinion here, and it's a sentiment other players also share.

Rinny @braidcut the boys in genshin look ugly as sin so the boys in zenless zone zero could be full on snacks the boys in genshin look ugly as sin so the boys in zenless zone zero could be full on snacks https://t.co/5oLEfhISUE

Inevitably, some will prefer the new game's character designs over Genshin Impact's. It is worth noting that Von Lycaon's design is exceptionally popular. For those who don't know, he's the male wolf-like character shown above.

HoYoverse's other games like Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact don't have much in the way of furry characters, so it's no surprise that Zenless Zone Zero has caught a lot of attention through this design. Based on a quick scroll through Twitter, Von Lycaon gets the most fanart by a large margin.

Unreal Dreamer @Unreal_Dreamer Here's some Zenless Zone Zero Custom Wallpapers!

I did the Graphic Design, hope your enjoy.



I am loving the aesthetic of the game, inspired me to brush off the old design rust.

Nicole, Anby, Billy, Soilder 11 Here's some Zenless Zone Zero Custom Wallpapers! I did the Graphic Design, hope your enjoy. I am loving the aesthetic of the game, inspired me to brush off the old design rust.Nicole, Anby, Billy, Soilder 11 https://t.co/Fk0JQwM6hA

Speaking of character designs, the above tweet shows some great custom-made wallpapers featuring a few characters. The general aesthetic of Zenless Zone Zero already stood out to players when the game was first announced, so it's not surprising to see others still enjoying it with the closed beta gameplay coming out.

Enviosity @Enviosity



I haven't experienced the gacha system yet but hopefully they're not too difficult to get when the game officially launches Miyabi & Von may be the most fun characters I've played for Zenless Zone ZeroI haven't experienced the gacha system yet but hopefully they're not too difficult to get when the game officially launches Miyabi & Von may be the most fun characters I've played for Zenless Zone ZeroI haven't experienced the gacha system yet but hopefully they're not too difficult to get when the game officially launches 😭 https://t.co/Kn92S9nzLs

Apart from some popular game designs are a few reactions related to gameplay. There are a whole bunch of new characters that players have tested in this closed beta, so some are bound to stand out more than others. In this case, Enviosity enjoys Miyabi (the character on the left) and Von Lycaon (the aforementioned character on the right).

fobm4ster @fobm4ster The Jiggle physics in Zenless Zone Zero are PERFECT. The Jiggle physics in Zenless Zone Zero are PERFECT. https://t.co/YPRI6xTS1j

One major point of discussion that is circulating everywhere right now is the game's jiggle physics. It shouldn't be surprising, given the popularity of the subject, but it is noticeably different from HoYoverse's other projects.

For example, movements for Genshin Impact's female characters aren't as exaggerated compared to this closed beta's gameplay, which is most especially noticeable in the upcoming clip.

The jiggle physics is over the top, but it is nonetheless a huge talking point within the Zenless Zone Zero community right now. With that being said, some are worried that HoYoverse will nerf it somehow, while others criticize it for being completely unrealistic.

It will inevitably be a huge point of contention within the community, so it will be interesting to see HoYoverse's response, if any. Past precedence is there, as Genshin Impact's Rosaria was infamously affected by something similar.

Kuri @kurishimii I was wrong



I am now extremely hyped for Zenless Zone Zero and I'm going to burn my wallet for this game I was wrongI am now extremely hyped for Zenless Zone Zero and I'm going to burn my wallet for this game

Zenless Zone Zero is a gacha game with several lovable characters and is made by a well-liked company. Unsurprisingly, that means there are plenty of those who are willing to spend their money on this new game.

Just for reference, this video has all of the new characters for anybody curious enough to check it out.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you spend money on Zenless Zone Zero? Yes No 0 votes so far