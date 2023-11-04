Genshin Impact community is divided over Skirk's design

The latest Genshin Impact version 4.2 trailer took the community by storm. Alongside exciting footage regarding the Archon Quest's climax, it provided players with their first peek at Skirk. She has been mentioned a couple of times in the game and is Childe's master in the narrative. In the lore of the game, she's the one who taught the latter his Foul Legacy combat techniques.

Skirk's final design is quite different from her previously leaked concept art, which has garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some people seem to prefer the newer Skirk, some are critical of it. Let's take a look at the responses of the netizens in this matter.

"She doesn’t look like a warrior from the abyss"- Genshin Impact community is divided over new character Skirk's design

A recent post from shei_babu on X (formerly Twitter) has gotten quite some traction where they seem to criticize the design choice for the new character Skirk in Genshin Impact. They seem to be disappointed with her final look, stating she looks like a "generic pretty anime girl". They also pointed out that originally, King Hassan from the popular franchise Fate/Grand Order was a reference for Skirk's design. But the influence is no longer evident in the revised design for the character.

Another user of the platform, skirktimely, seemed to be positively impressed with Skirk's design in Genshin Impact. They observed something peculiar about her design, pointing out that fins are protruding from the back of Skirk's arms. This could possibly be hinting at her relationship with the All-devouring Narhwal.

It also appears that many fans believe that Skirk's design does not do justice to her hype as a warrior from the Abyss.

User childeiz's opinion on Skirk (Image via X/childeiz)

As per childeiz on X, Skirk doesn't fit the bill of what is expected out of a warrior from Abyss. The consensus seems to be also shared by netizens, eseninKIT and khaenriarchive. The former even suggested that they wanted to treat the upcoming monster Ptakhur as Skirk instead.

While not many were impressed with Skirk's design choice in Genshin Impact, NuttyRoyale pointed out how her purple color scheme is eerily similar to that of the Abyss and the All-devouring Narwhal.

ying_verse on X also mentioned that Skirk's design reminds her of Honkai Impact 3rd's character models. It was as if she was imported from the sister franchise of Genshin Impact.

While fans are bound to have different opinions, it's important to note that Skirk can go through many changes as the story progresses. Fans are yet to get a full view of her character design. She is set to appear in the finale of Fontaine's chapter of Archon Quest and will be voiced by Cat Protano in the EN dub and by Mamiko Noto in the JP dub.

