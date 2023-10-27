Genshin Impact 4.2 update: First Fontaine Weekly Boss and three new enemy designs revealed

Genshin Impact 4.2's new bosses were revealed by the now-deleted French PlayStation Blog. This article will summarize all the important parts for players who didn't get to see the official news before it was taken down. Among the most notable details unveiled, there was the first Fontaine Weekly Boss known as Narval Stellavore.

That foe has a second form, known as Abominable Horseman (some translations may list it as Abominable Rider). A third enemy has also been revealed in PlayStation's Genshin Impact 4.2 overview and is expected to be called the Hydro Tulpa. This will be a regular boss that players can farm in the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 4.2 overview: New regular and weekly boss designs

All three boss designs can be seen above. Here are what they are:

The humanoid-looking foe is known as the Abominable Horseman.

The whale is known as Narval Stellavore.

The last one is known as Hydro Tulpa.

Note that these names are merely translations of the French post and are not official yet. Nonetheless, the finalized versions should be similar. These images will be familiar to astute Travellers who follow leaks closely.

Some interesting things were revealed in the now-deleted French PlayStation Blog about these foes, so let's cover that next.

New weekly boss

The newly revealed weekly boss has two phases, which include:

Narwhal Stellavore

Abominable Horseman

Players will fight these foes in a sea of stars. Not too much was revealed about them via official sources, there are plenty of leaks. The battle starts with Narwhal Stellavore before proceeding to Abominable Horseman.

Additionally, the deleted French PlayStation blog post mentioned how the Narwhal Stellavore could swallow the player to begin the second phase of this fight. The above video contains leaked music of the weekly boss fight for those curious.

New regular boss

Not much was said about the Hydro Tulpa, except that it's part of the prophecy of the impending disaster affecting Fontaine. Apparently, it can also get stronger by absorbing half-Tulpas, though the exact process remains obscure.

It is worth noting that leaks reveal that the Hydro Tulpa drops an Ascension Material for Furina. The Hydro Archon will be playable in Genshin Impact 4.2, so it will be important for players to farm this enemy if they can. Similarly, the previous Weekly Boss drops a Talent Material for Furina and Charlotte.

Other Genshin Impact 4.2 news

The new update is slated to release on November 8, 2023, based on the now-deleted French PlayStation Blog's information. This could always be delayed, so players will have to stay tuned for confirmation from official sources.

On a related note, the recent 4.2 livestream was postponed and still hasn't received a new date (at the time of writing). Until then, everything presented above was the most recent information derived from official sources.

In related news, Furina and Baizhu are expected to have banners on November 8, 2022, with Charlotte being one of their featured 4-stars. Ayato and Cyno were also confirmed to be summonable in the second half of Genshin Impact 4.2, but no specific date has been confirmed yet.

