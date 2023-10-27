Genshin Impact 4.2 update release date and official banners schedule

The Genshin Impact 4.2 update's release date and official banners were revealed by the now-deleted French PlayStation Blog. For those unaware, the upcoming livestream has been postponed. Thankfully, the French PlayStation Blog still wrote an article with all the relevant promotional pictures explaining what would have been shown in the Special Program.

Even though that article is now deleted, Wayback Machine still has a copy of it online. Based on what was revealed there, Genshin Impact 4.2 will launch on November 8, 2023, and the official banners include Furina, Baizhu, Ayato, and Cyno.

Genshin Impact 4.2 release date and banners

The highlighted part contains the release date (Image via PlayStation Blog)

According to the now-deleted French PlayStation Blog, Genshin Impact 4.2 will become available to play on November 8, 2023. No specific time is listed, but all past Version Updates usually launched around 11 am (UTC+8). Thus, 11 am (UTC+8) on November 8, 2023, is the likely release time and date to keep in mind.

A countdown to the v4.2 update is included here just for the reader's convenience. It counts down to 11 am (UTC+8) on November 8, 2023, which is when Genshin Impact 4.2 will reportedly be launched worldwide. All servers and regions should get the update simultaneously.

The French PlayStation Blog article revealed several important key details, such as how Furina and Charlotte will be playable characters. Even the promoted 5-star characters were mentioned there, which will be referenced in the following tweet.

Promoted 5-stars of Genshin Impact 4.2

Expand Tweet

Here is the above verse translated with Google Translate:

"In addition to Furina and Charlotte, Baizhu will make his comeback in the first half of these wish events, followed by Cyno and Ayato Kamisato."

This statement suggests that Charlotte and Baizhu are the featured 5-star characters of the first half of the forthcoming update, with Charlotte as one of the promoted 4-stars. Cyno and Ayato will be on the second half's banners. Based on this information, it would seem as though:

Furina and Baizhu's banners will be available on November 8, 2023.

Cyno and Ayato's banners will be available around November 28, 2023.

However, keep in mind that all these dates assume no further delay occurs, like what happened to the livestream that was supposed to air on October 27, 2023.

What else to expect in Genshin Impact 4.2

Several other things were revealed for the upcoming update in the now-deleted French PlayStation Blog, such as:

A new weekly boss with two stages (first is a colossal whale, second is a humanoid form)

A new regular boss (Hydro Tulpa)

Furina is a 5-star Hydro Sword user

Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst user

Fontaine will be facing a great flood as the main plot point in this update

The last point is interesting since the blog mentioned how Arlecchino will also assist the people of Fontaine in the face of this crisis. Players who want to look at the full article before it was deleted can find a back-up here from the Wayback Machine:

There is a lot to look forward to in Genshin Impact 4.2, especially since Furina is going to be playable from the start of this update. Remember to stay tuned to official sources in case the release date changes or if anything else is altered.

Poll : Are you excited to finally be able to play as Furina in Genshin Impact? Yes No 13 votes