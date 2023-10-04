Genshin Impact Furina materials and farming locations

Genshin Impact has confirmed that Furina will be released in the upcoming version 4.2 update, expected to go live on November 8, 2023. She is the Hydro Archon that presides over Fontaine and is expected to be in the first phase of the upcoming update so travelers might want to farm all the materials for her already so they can level her up faster when she is released.

Luckily, most of the items needed to level up the Hydro Archon are available in the current Genshin Impact update. Tavelers can find everything they need to farm for Furina in this article.

Genshin Impact: Furina's ascension and talent level-up materials farming guide

Varunada Lazurite gems

Varunada Lazurite Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Being a Hydro character, Furina requires the Varunada Lazurite gems for her max ascension. Here is a list of the total amount she needs:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x6

These materials can be obtained by defeating the Hydro Hypostasis and Oceanid in Genshin Impact 4.1.

Nectar drops from Whopperflower

Nectar is an item that the Whopperflower commonly drops and below is the total amount Furina needs for her ascension and talents:

Whopperflower Nectar x36

Shimmering Nectar x96

Energy Nectar x129

Whopperflower is one of the most common enemies in Genshin Impact and it can be found all over Teyvat. Refer to the map above for their exact locations.

On a related note, Nectars can also be obtained from the in-game shop by exchanging Stardust and Starglitter.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Justice

Philosophies of Justice (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the total amount of talent books needed to increase all three of Furina's talents to level 10:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Justice can be farmed from the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in Fontaine on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday using 20 Original Resin or one Condensed Resin every challenge.

Lakelight Lily

Lakelight Lily is a new local specialty item that can be found in the Errinyes Forest, Fontaine. It is usually spotted near the water veins and has a distinct color so it is easy to locate them.

Travelers will need 168 Lakelight Lilies to ascend Furina.

Water that Failed to Transcend

Water that Failed to Transcend is a character ascension material that can be obtained by defeating a level 60 or above Hydro Mimic Humans. The Hydro Archon needs 46 of those for max ascension.

Unnamed weekly boss material

The unnamed weekly boss material can be obtained by defeating Childe's Whale in the Trounce Domain.