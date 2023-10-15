Chiori is a name that most Genshin Impact players may have heard at least once if they have been keeping up with the ongoing content and leaks about future updates. She is currently an NPC from Inazuma who lives in Fontaine and has yet to make an appearance in the game. Chiori runs a clothing shop, and her name was mentioned for the first time in Kirara's voicelines in version 3.7.

Interestingly, Chiori is expected to be released as a playable unit in one of the future Genshin Impact updates. Recently, there have been several leaks about her potential element, rarity, and more. However, travelers should note that this should be taken with a grain of salt since it has not been confirmed by HoYoverse.

Chiori will be released in Genshin Impact 4.5, claims leaker

HutaoLover, aka Tao, recently shared a list of all the upcoming characters that will be released from Genshin Impact 4.5 to 4.8 updates. Based on the leaks, it is speculated that Chiori will make her debut in version 4.5, which is expected to go live on March 13, 2024. She has yet to make an appearance in the game, although she has been mentioned a couple of times.

Leak suggests Chiori might be a 5-star Geo character

According to another leak posted on Reddit by u/vivliz, Chiori seems to be a 5-star character who likely has the Geo vision. This could potentially make her only the second unit with this element to be released in one of the Fontaine patches after Navia. However, her vision has been stated to be subject to change.

Based on past trends, there have been several cases when Genshin Impact used placeholder visions on the upcoming characters. For example, Kirara was named Momoka and possessed a Geo vision in the initial leaks. However, it was later changed, and she was released as a Dendro unit. Therefore, there is a chance that the Geo vision on Chiori might also be a placeholder.

Leaked Chiori designs

While Chiori is yet to appear in the game, her concept art was leaked a long time ago. In the leaks, she can be seen wearing a corsage on her left wrist and a kanzashi (Japanese hairpin) to make a side ponytail. She also seems to have a slash around her waist, which is typically used when wearing a kimono, to show off Inazuma's elements.

In any case, Chiori's design is subject to change, and there is a good chance that her final design will be different.