5 reasons to get Navia in Genshin Impact 4.3

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.3 update will release Navia as a playable character. Fans are eagerly waiting for her arrival as she will be the first 5-star Geo unit since Arataki Itto. According to the Special Program livestream, she will be featured on the limited-time character banner during the first half of version 4.3, alongside her signature claymore, Verdict.

Navia's event wish banner will be titled "In the Name of the Rosula," and it will go live on December 20, 2023. Players will have the opportunity to pull for her till January 10, 2024.

Those who are on the fence about pulling for this character may want to read this article, as it lists the five best reasons to go for Navia in Genshin Impact.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 reasons to go for Navia in Genshin Impact 4.3

1) First Geo character in a long time

Navia, as seen in the version 4.3 trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

While Genshin Impact boasts a huge roster of playable units, there aren't many characters who are able to wield the Geo element. The last time a new 5-star from this element was introduced was way back in version 2.3, namely Arataki Itto.

Therefore, fans of the Geo element will be delighted about the addition of Navia to the game. Now, they can enjoy a new unit with fresh abilities from their favorite element.

2) Strong Main DPS

Navia's charged attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia is expected to be a strong damage dealer that players can use at the forefront of their teams. While it's possible she may not be as powerful as some top-tier units, she will be a competitive option in Genshin Impact.

Furthermore, Navia may also get an indirect buff when she gets a dedicated support, who is rumored to be Chiori.

3) Can summon Cannons using Elemental Burst

Cannons from Navia's Elemental Burst animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia's gameplay is exceptionally well-designed. From the sunglasses to the umbrella gun, the visuals are quite satisfying. However, one thing that stands apart is the animation of her Elemental Burst where she summons cannons to the field to blow up her enemies.

It is expected that Navia's cannons will deal Geo DMG for a certain period of time within a fixed AoE.

4) Able to use Crystallize reaction

Navia's using her Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's gameplay focuses on efficiently using the various elements to trigger elemental reactions. While some reactions are stronger, some may not be as useful, and one in particular was largely overlooked, which is Crystallize. However, that will soon change in version 4.3.

Navia's kit is designed in such a way that she will be able to use the Crystallization shards, which are created when Geo comes into contact with either Hydro, Pyro, Electro, or Cryo, and gain charges for her Elemental Skill. The amount of charges is expected to influence the amount of damage dealt.

5) Capable of using Geo resonance

Geo resonance in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Geo resonance is one of the best elemental resonances that players can make use of when building a team. It offers increased shield strength and extra damage while also being capable of decreasing the Geo RES of enemies.

Given Navia will greatly benefit from the effects, she can be the perfect candidate for Geo resonance. Players can pair her with Zhongli or Albedo to make use of it.

