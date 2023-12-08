Genshin Impact reveals Chiori: First appearance and release version leaks

Genshin Impact has revealed Chiori, the famous fashion designer from Inazuma who is currently residing in Fontaine. Initially mentioned in Kirara's voice lines in version 3.7, this character is finally set to make her first in-game appearance in version 4.3's flagship event. According to leaks, she is one of the potential upcoming playable characters in the game.

It is speculated that Chiori has the Geo Vision and will likely debut as a 5-star unit. However, her release update is subject to change since it is based on leaks. Genshin Impact players can find everything they need to know about the owner of the Chioriya Boutique in this article.

Chiori will make her first appearance in Genshin Impact 4.3

The Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 was full of exciting content. One of the biggest reveals of the livestream was Chiori, the famous fashion designer in Fontaine. After months of teasing, the officials have finally revealed her. Chiori will make her first appearance in the flagship event of Genshin Impact 4.3. Furthermore, she is on the key visual of the new patch.

The official Japanese account of Genshin Impact has also revealed that Ayana Taketatsu will voice Chiori in the game. She is one of the most popular names in the anime industry. Some of her notable roles include:

Kei Karuizawa in Classroom of the Elite.

in Classroom of the Elite. Nino Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets.

in The Quintessential Quintuplets. Kotori Itsuka in Date A Live.

in Date A Live. Suguha Kirigaya (Leafa) in Sword Art Online.

in Sword Art Online. Azusa Nakano in K-On!

Chiori release update leaks

Character banner roadmap (Image via Hutao Lover)

According to Hutao Lover, it seems that Chiori will be released as a playable unit in version 4.5, which is expected to go live on March 13, 2024. It is speculated that she will likely be a 5-star Geo unit. Unfortunately, her weapon of choice is still unknown.

It is worth mentioning that Chiori is speculated to be a dedicated support unit for Navia, another Geo character who is releasing in version 4.3. Not much is known about the former's kit at the moment, but travelers can expect some leaks once the version 4.5 beta begins.

Do note that Chiori's banner info is yet to be officially confirmed by HoYoverse, so travelers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.