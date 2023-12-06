Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream countdown and redeem codes release time

Genshin Impact officials have announced details about the version 4.3 Special Program. The developers have confirmed that the Roses and Muskets livestream will take place on December 08, 2023, at 7:30 AM (UTC-4) and is set to reveal tons of juicy details planned for future updates. During this, fans will also receive three redemption codes that can be claimed for free Primogems.

The recent previous drip marketing had already confirmed the debut of Navia and Chevreuse. Developers will officially showcase these characters and their kits along with other upcoming content. Fans can catch all the action live on Genshin Impact's Twitch or YouTube channel. Here is everything you need to know about the program.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program, where to watch, countdown, and more

Expand Tweet

Official announcements have revealed that Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program, Roses and Muskets, is scheduled on December 08, 2023, at 07:00 AM (UTC-5). Players can catch the premiere live on the game's official Twitch channel. The same broadcast will also be replayed on their official YouTube channel at 08:00 AM (UTC-5).

Here are the links to their official channels:

Here is a universal countdown for the program:

Remember that the above countdown is intended to assist Genshin Impact players in tracking the game's official Twitch channel's live premiere. Those who want to watch the live stream on YouTube must add an hour to the countdown to see when it starts.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program Redemption codes

4.2 redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to previous Special Programs, HoYoverse developers will distribute three free redemption codes during the 4.3 livestream, given out at regular intervals throughout the program. These can be claimed via the official redemption website or the in-game redeem feature to obtain 300 Primogems and other rewards for free.

Keep in mind that these codes are time-sensitive and will expire 24 hours after they are released. As a result, once the codes are released, players should claim them as soon as possible.

Expected announcements

Their kits will be officially revealed in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of what you can expect from Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program:

New 5-star & 4-star characters

Two new artifacts

New Events and more

Tons of quality-of-Life changes and optimization

Two brand new characters, Navia and Chevreuse, scheduled to debut in 4.3 banners, will have their kits showcased in an upcoming livestream. Other major highlights will include new artifacts and new quality-of-life optimizations. The community has requested these optimizations for a very long time, and they will finally appear in-game after the new patch update.