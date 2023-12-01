Active and upcoming Genshin Impact redeem codes in December 2023

Genshin Impact often releases redeem codes that players can use to obtain quick rewards. These provide several in-game items like Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystical Enhancement Ore, Mora, and more. Unlike other aspects of the game where travelers have to toil to gather resources, using the codes is a rather quick process.

Considering that most of these redemption codes are only available for a limited time, keeping track of active ones is difficult. Therefore, this article will mention all Genshin Impact redeem codes active in December 2023. It will also mention the dates of upcoming codes scheduled for release.

All Genshin Impact redeem codes for December 2023

All active redeem codes for December 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can use redeem codes to quickly avail resources in Genshin Impact. This can be especially useful if you require a small amount of Primogems.

These codes are often released during Special Program livestream and patch releases. However, HoYoverse sometimes releases them on other occasions too. As of this writing, a couple of codes are active, and here is a list of them and their rewards:

EA8RWDMBVRTR : x60 Primogems and x5 Adventurer's Experience

: x60 Primogems and x5 Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: x50 Primogems and x3 Hero's Wit.

HoYo FEST 2023 home page (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, you can receive an exclusive code worth 20,000x Mora by participating in the HoYo FEST 2023. You can do so by following the easy steps given below:

First, log in to your HoYoverse account.

Then click on the first icon located on the top-right, as shown in the image above.

After that, select either of the captions and click on Generate to create your exclusive image.

When the image appears, select the Share option.

After sharing it on social media, go back to the event's home page.

A new Gift Box icon should appear in the top-right corner.

Click on it and then select Genshin Impact to generate an exclusive redemption code.

HoYo FEST 2023 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive rewards in your in-game mail within 24 hours of redeeming the codes.

When will new redeem codes arrive?

Chevreuse and Navia drip marketing for version 4.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Three new redemption codes will soon be released during the 4.3 Special Program livestream, scheduled to premiere on December 8, 2023. These will provide the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

Furthermore, HoYoverse will provide one more redeem code alongside the release of version 4.3 on December 20, 2023.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.