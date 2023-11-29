Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream codes release date and Special Program leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.3 update will be released on December 20, 2023, and will introduce a lot of new content to the game. Fans will be given a peek at all the forthcoming additions during the 4.3 Special Program livestream, which is expected to take place on December 8, 2023.

The livestream will gloss over several aspects of version 4.3, including upcoming characters, weapons, events, and more. HoYoverse will also release three new redeem codes during the program.

For curious fans, this article will cover the date and timings for Genshin Impact's 4.3 Special Program livestream and exclusive redeem codes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream redeem codes countdown

Chevreuse drip marketing for version 4.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update is expected to arrive on December 20, and the 4.3 Special Program livestream will potentially premiere at 8 am (UTC-4) on December 8, 2023. Fans can watch it on the game's official Twitch channel.

The Special Program will also be telecasted on YouTube at 9:10 am (UTC-4) on the same day (December 8).

Players can refer to the countdown above to keep track of the 4.3 Special Program livestream's premiere and redeem code release.

During the 4.3 livestream, HoYoverse will reveal details about the upcoming character banners, weapon banners, events, and more. They will also provide players with three new redeem codes, which can be exchanged to obtain the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

It is important to note that these redeem codes usually expire after a certain period of time. As such, it is recommended to use them as soon as they are featured on the livestream.

What to expect in Genshin Impact's 4.3 livestream?

The version 4.3 Special Program livestream will unveil several key pieces of information regarding the upcoming patch. While the 5-star Geo character Navia and the 4-star Pyro unit Chevreuse have been confirmed for release, the livestream is expected to reveal Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Raiden Shogun as the rerun characters.

The livestream may also confirm the two new artifact sets leaked to arrive in the next update.

Similar to past occasions, HoYoverse will also provide details about the upcoming events and QoL changes in the Special Program livestream.

As per leaks, the flagship event of 4.3 may be called the Film Festival, and the update may also see the return of Beetle Battle and Lost Riches events. The beloved NPC Liben may also return with the Marvelous Merchandise event. However, fans will have to wait for the livestream for further confirmation.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.