Genshin Impact Chevreuse leaks: Release, unique kit, gameplay, and more

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.3 update is set to release the Pyro 4-star Chevreuse and the Geo 5-star Navia. While the latter has already appeared in-game during the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quest, not much has officially been revealed about the former. Leaks have indicated that Chevreuse may be a Polearm user with a kit focused on the Overloaded elemental reaction.

Previous leaks provided an in-depth look at Chevreuse's kit alongside her gameplay footage. The captain of Fontaine's Special Security and Surveillance Patrol is expected to be a damage dealer also capable of healing the current character. Recent leaks from HomDGCat have further suggested that she may also be able to pull back enemies, similar to Yelan.

This article covers all leaked information about the upcoming character Chevreuse in Genshin Impact, including her kit, gameplay, and potential release date.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Chevreuse's kit and gameplay leaks

Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro character scheduled to arrive in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. While her normal and charged attacks are similar to other Polearm users, the captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol makes use of her longneck rifle during her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Players can hold-press Chevreuse's Elemental Skill to enter an aiming mode with her rifle. She will then shoot a Pyro bullet at the targeted location to deal AoE Pyro damage. The attack can be followed by Pneuma-aligned Arkhe damage.

Chevreuse's Elemental Burst is fairly straightforward, where, upon casting, she uses her rifle to unleash several bullets in a wide AoE, dealing Pyro damage.

Recent information from HomDGCat, a reliable leaker in the community, has further revealed Chevreuse's unique kit abilities that trigger upon casting her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill once players unlock her Constellation 2.

As per the leak, Chevreuse will be able to pull enemies closer following the Secondary Shells produced by her Elemental Burst. The same will also apply after the Chain Explosions caused by her Elemental Skill after unlocking C2. The leaker has clarified that the ability will function similarly to Yelan's Elemental Skill and not like the vortexes created by Anemo characters.

This can be a welcome addition to her kit, considering Chevreuse's gameplay focuses on the Overloaded reaction triggered by Pyro and Electro. Her passive even applies a debuff on enemies for the aforementioned elements.

Usually, when Overloaded occurs in Genshin Impact, enemies are knocked back, making it difficult to execute combos. However, it appears HoYoverse has countered the issue with Chevreuse.

Chevreuse's potential release date in Genshin Impact

Chevreuse, as seen in her drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Although HoYoverse has yet to confirm Chevreuse's release date, she is expected to arrive on either of the following dates, depending on whether she appears in the first half or second half of Genshin Impact's 4.3 update:

December 20, 2023

January 10, 2024

The banner orders will be confirmed during the 4.3 Special Program livestream, which is expected to occur on December 8, 2023.

