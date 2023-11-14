Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks reveal changes to Navia, Chevreuse, and more

Genshin Impact recently announced the Geo 5-star Navia and the Pyro 4-star Chevreuse as the upcoming playable characters for version 4.3. There have been several leaks about both of them sourced from the ongoing 4.3 Beta. Hakush.in, a reliable source of leaked information in the community, has informed about a few changes that the developers have made to the characters.

The updated information suggests that the changes will affect Navia's Elemental Skill and her Constellation 1. Meanwhile, Chevreuse has some text alterations done to her first Passive Talent and Constellation 6. Moreover, Hakush.in also revealed the names of their constellations.

This article will cover all the new changes made to Navia and Chevreuse's kit in Genshin Impact's 4.3 Beta.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3: New changes to Navia and Chevreuse's kit

Navia and Chevreuse are currently being tested in Genshin Impact 4.3 Beta. Selected players from across the world are playing these units and providing feedback to the developers. As of this writing, version 2 of the Closed Beta has rolled out, revealing several changes to both upcoming playable characters.

It also revealed the names of Navia and Chevreuse's constellations:

Navia : Rosa Multiflora

: Rosa Multiflora Chevreuse: Sclopetum Ensiferum

Navia changes

Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia is known to be a 5-star Geo character who wields a claymore. Her kit and gameplay leaks earlier provided players with a peek at her. While her design and animations were very well received, several fans complained about her damage scaling.

Following the complaints, HoYoverse made changes to Navia's Elemental Skill and Constellation 1 in version 2 of the 4.3 Beta. While the ability's effect remains the same, the rework will allow her to reset the duration of all Crystal Shrapnels every time she obtains a new one.

Furthermore, the developers have also made minor changes to Constellation 1 of Navia. While previously it would decrease the countdown of her Elemental Skill by consuming Crystal Shrapnels, the new update will reduce the countdown of her Elemental Burst instead.

Chevreuse changes

Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse will be a 4-star character in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. She is expected to wield a Polearm and use the Pyro element.

HoYoverse seems to have made changes to Chevreuse's first Passive Talent, which reduces the enemy's Pyro and Electro RES after an Overload reaction is triggered. As per Hakush.in, the passive ability now mentions that it can target multiple opponents at once, providing a nice little buff to her kit.

There has also been a minor change to Chevreuse's Constellation 6 in the 4.3 Beta. All the stacks accumulated by its effect will now be counted independently.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.