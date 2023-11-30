Genshin Impact 4.3 feature to make repeating domain challenges easier: Gameplay leaks and more details

The Genshin Impact community is filled with multiple leaks about new characters and rerun banners. Amongst these, there are also rumors about many QoL (quality of life) changes coming in version 4.3 update. One of these has been long requested, and will finally make its way into the game.

To summarize, officials will update all the domains to enable more efficient farming. With the 4.3 update, once players have claimed the domain rewards, they will teleport to the big key instead of the spawn area. Here is everything they need to know about this QoL change from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Disclaimer: Leaks mentoined in this article are shared by renowned leaker, Kuroo. It is recommended to take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.3: New domain QoL changes and gameplay leaked

Latest leaks have disclosed many QoL (quality of life) changes coming to Genshin Impact 4.3 update. Quality of life changes are often planned by HoYoverse officials or heavily requested by the community, and they either make gameplay more easy or efficient for the playerbase.

This article will primarily focus one of the biggest QoL changes finally coming to the in-game domains.

After completing any domain, players can restart it, but they get teleported to the initial spawn zone. Running to the middle of the domain near the big red key may take only 5-10 seconds, but repeating it for countless times can quickly become a nuisance.

According to Kuroo leaks, the new domain QoL change will directly teleport players to the big red key once they have claimed the domain rewards.

This is one of the most highly requested changes that the community has been asking about for a very long time. There are various benefits to this QoL change that affect both solo and co-op sessions.

More Genshin Impact 4.3 QoL leaks

Here is a quick overview of all the leaks related to QoL changes coming to Genshin Impact 4.3 update:

Enemy listing in Adventurer Handbook.

New auto-add feature in Artifact Strongbox.

Artifact leveling up limit increased from 6 to 15.

Recommended artifact set feature.

The new version 4.3 is set to release December 20, 2023, and will feature new, exciting content. Players should definitely look forward to fresh character debuts, rerun banners, and many events planned for them to enjoy.

