Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: One-click repeat Expedition feature and more QoL changes

Aside from the new characters and reruns scheduled for Genshin Impact 4.3, multiple leaks suggest various QoL (quality of life) changes. These updates were highly requested for a long time and might be making their way to the game. Typically, everyone is excited about getting changes to the sandbox.

To summarize the alterations, players can expect updates to enemy listings in Adventurer's Handbook, auto-add artifacts in Strongbox, auto-add materials for specific artifact levels, and many more. Based on several leaks, readers will find a list below of every QoL change coming to v4.3.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by renowned leakers such as PTL and Kuroo. Everything mentioned here should be taken with a grain of salt.

All upcoming QoL changes leaked for Genshin Impact 4.3

QoL, or quality of life, is necessary for a live service sandbox, especially for the player's convenience. Some of these alterations are often planned by the company or made at the community's request.

Here is a list of changes that HoYoverse is possibly working on right now and planning on releasing with the Genshin Impact v4.3 update:

Listing of enemies in the Adventurer Handbook. Instead of one enemy per page, each column will have three enemies with their details on a separate page.

Auto-add artifacts in the Strongbox feature.

Item limit while upgrading artifacts from level 6 to 15.

Auto-locking priority on artifacts based on the stats fixed by the player.

Improved filters on artifacts.

Kuroo and PTL have revealed two new leaks surrounding the artifact system and Expedition in Genshin Impact 4.3. An artifact set popular among the community will be recommended to everyone while building a character. Note that the suggestions will be made according to the "popular" sets, not the "best" ones.

Lastly, PTL has revealed leaks on one-tap Expedition deployments, where everyone can collect rewards in one go. Later, the same characters can be sent back to their missions.

Genshin Impact 4.3 is expected to be released on December 20, 2023. Banners for the patch will include Navia and Chevreuse as new 5-star and 4-star units, respectively, alongside Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya as rerun characters.