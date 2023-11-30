Genshin Impact 4.3 Seelie companion showcase and Lost riches event leaks

Genshin Impact's new leaks disclose information about the upcoming events in the version 4.3 update. This article will primarily focus on the return of the Lost Riches event in Fontaine. Players can take part in this recurring event to complete treasure-seeking challenges and win exciting in-game rewards. Additionally, leakers claim that the 4.3 Lost Riches event will introduce a new Mini-Seelie for players to collect.

A leaked footage was also found circulating in the Genshin Impact community, which will be shown below. Here is everything players need to know about the new Mini-Seelie and Lost Riches event from recent leaks.

Note: It is advised to take the information with a grain of salt as they are based on leaks and has the potential to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Lost Riches event details and new Mini-Seelie leaked

Mini-Seelies from previous Lost Riches event. (Image via HoYoverse)

Latest leaks claim that Lost Riches will return in Genshin Impact 4.3 update, amongst many other events. This recurring event will return for the fourth time for players to participate and enjoy.

All the previous events have taken place in each existing region in Tevyat, and it was about time it happened in Fontaine as well. Additionally, the event has introduced new Mini-Seelie companions based on the region in which they occur.

Reliable leakers claim that the new event shop will also include a new Fontaine-based Mini-Seelie. There is a leaked video footage circulating in the Genshin Impact community that confirms this.

According to @homdgcat leaks, players can participate in Lost Riches recurring event to complete challenges. Doing so will charge up the treasure-seeking Seelie and will guide them to the treasure. Since this Genshin Impact 4.3 event will take place in Fontaine, you can expect some challenges to happen underwater, where you will need the help of Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrants.

Completing these challenges will provide players with Iron Coins (event currency) as well as other in-game resources as challenge completion rewards. Players can later interact with NPC Ulman to access the event shop and exchange Iron Coins for exciting rewards.

Here is a quick overview of all rewards you can claim from the Lost Riches event shop in version 4.3:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mora

Mini Seelie: Dayflower

Mini Seelie: Rose

Mini Seelie: Curcuma

Mini Seelie: Viola

Mini Seelie: Moss

Mini Seelie: Brilliance

As shown above, Mini Seelie: Brilliance will be the latest reward you can claim. Do note that in previous events, you could only claim one of these Mini-Seelie. Look forward to the 4.3 livestream for more official information and clarity about the Lost Riches event and all upcoming content.