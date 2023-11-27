Every upcoming Genshin Impact character rumored to be released before Natlan

Genshin Impact officials have already confirmed the debut of two new characters, Navia and Chevreuse, in version 4.3 banners. Many in the community will be interested to learn about other upcoming characters that will debut or rerun in future patches. In this article, we will cover all the recent leaks that disclose any information about those coming to the game.

Several leaks are already circulating in the interest that relay this information. Although many have been shared by reliable sources, there is currently no concrete evidence to support these claims. Hence, Genshin Impact players are advised take all this with a grain of salt.

All Genshin Impact character banners before Natlan, leaked

Version 4.3 banners

These are rumored to return in 4.3 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

5-star Geo Claymore unit, Navia, and Pyro 4-star character, Chevreuse, are confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact 4.3 banners. Meanwhile, leaks have also shared information about other 5-star characters who will accompany the same update with their reruns. Here is a quick overview:

Raiden Shogun (Electro Polearm)

(Electro Polearm) Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo Sword)

(Cryo Sword) Yoimiya (Pyro Bow)

Based on WaffelGM leaks, Ayaka's rerun banners will accompany Navia's debut banner in Phase I banner. Phase II will feature Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya's rerun banners.

Version 4.4 banners

Characters rumored to appear in 4.4 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 update will drop during Chinese Newe Year and bring back Lantern Rites event as well. Reliable leaks claim two new characters, Cloud Retainer and Lion Dance Boy, to debut in the same update. According to reliable sources the following 5-star reruns can be expected in versoin 4.4 banners:

Xiao (Anemo Polearm)

(Anemo Polearm) Ganyu (Cryo Bow)

(Cryo Bow) Shenhe (Cryo Polearm)

Cloud Retainer is rumored to be a 5-star Anemo support/Sub-DPS who will have similar flying mechanics as Scaramouche. Meanwhile, Lion Dance Boy is an alias for the upcoming 4-star male character. Nothing much is known about them or their kit despite some leaked concept art.

Version 4.5 banners

Chiori's boutique shop in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Leaks have disclosed that Chiori, an upcoming 5-star character, will be added in Genshin Impact version 4.5 banner. Lorewise, she originates from Inazuma, and has become a famous person in Fontaine due to her fashion design. As per recent leaks, she is rumored to be Geo Sword character who will excel at supporting main damage-dealers such as Navia and many more.

Version 4.6 banners

Arlecchino stills from Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Uncle SH and Mero's leaks have claimed that Arlecchino will become playable unit in Genshin Impact 4.6 banners. This Fatui Harbinger has been rumored to be a 5-star Pyro Polearm user. Nothing is known about her kit details or other upcoming banners coming in this update.

Version 4.7 - 4.8 banners

Clorinde & Sigewinne to debut in 4.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact v4.7 is rumored to feature the debut of the following characters:

Clorinde (Electro Sword)

Sigewinne (Hydro)

Sources claim that both Clorinde and Sigewinne will be 5-star characters from Fontaine. Version 4.8 will be the last update before the release of Natlan region. In Genshin Impact 4.8 banners, sources claim a mysterious character named Emilie will make her debut. N

othing much is known about her rarity or kit details, so keep an eye for future announcements for more information.