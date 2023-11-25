Genshin Impact 4.4 Drip marketing date, time, and character speculations

The Genshin Impact 4.4 update is expected to go live around January 31, 2023. It is speculated that the developers will release a new 5-star playable character in this patch, namely Cloud Retainer. This update might also bring back the Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue to celebrate the Chinese New Year, so it would be apt for the Adeptus to debut as a playable unit in the upcoming version.

HoYoverse will most probably drip-market Cloud Retainer before she is released in Genshin Impact. Players can check out the expected date in this article. However, note that the info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Cloud Retainer expected drip marketing date

Cloud Retainer from the Lantern Rite quest cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Cloud Retainer is expected to be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. Assuming the leaks are true, the developers will likely drip-market her in a few weeks. Based on the past precedence, a new character is unveiled a few days before the patch update that precedes their release patch. For example,

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet were unveiled two days before v3.8 and added in v4.0.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette were unveiled two days before v4.0 and added in v4.1.

Furina and Charlotte were unveiled two days before v4.1 and released in v4.2.

Navia and Chevreuse were unveiled two days before v4.2 and released in v4.3.

Following this pattern, it is safe to assume that Clour Retainer will likely be unveiled on December 18, 2023, at 6:00 pm (UTC+8), two days before version 4.3 goes live. Currently, she's the only unit expected to be released in version 4.4, but the rumored Lion Dance Boy might also make an appearance.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banner leaks

Here's a list of all the characters that are expected to be on v4.4 banners, courtesy of Uncle SH:

Cloud Retainer

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

Ganyu (5-star Cryo)

Shenhe (5-star Cryo)

It is speculated that Cloud Retainer is an Anemo unit that uses a Catalyst, and she is likely to be the only new unit in this update. Meanwhile, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xiao are also expected to get a rerun in v4.4. The lattermost always returns during Lantern Rite, so it seems appropriate for him to be released. The banner's order is still unconfirmed, so travelers must wait for more details.