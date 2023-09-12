New interesting leaks about Genshin Impact have surfaced online again. Several credible leakers in the community have been expecting a new region in the upcoming version 4.4 update. Based on the info, it seems that the developers might finally release Chenyu Vale to expand Liyue's map. It is worth mentioning that this update will also celebrate the Lantern Rite festival in the Land of Geo.

In addition, the rumored lion dance boy from Liyue is expected to make an appearance in Genshin Impact 4.4. Travelers can find everything they need to know about the potential map expansion and the new entity in this article. The following info is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

New leaks hint at Liyue map expansion and Lion-dance boy appearance in Genshin Impact 4.4

Videre is one of the most reliable leakers within the Genshin Impact community. In their most recent post, they claimed that the developers will release the Chenyu Vale region and expand Liyue's map in version 4.4 with a 100% possibility. The officials are yet to reveal anything related to it, but Videre seems to be considerably confident about the info.

The exact location of Chenyu Vale is currently unknown, but based on the information shared in the game, it is assumed that it lies somewhere between Fontaine and the northern parts of Liyue. It is said that this place has many mountains and rivers. Luckily, the officials have already teased Chenyu Vale once during a cutscene in Baizhu's Story Quest.

Videre also stated that the lion dance boy might make an appearance in Genshin Impact 4.4. The entity has never been mentioned in the game, so nothing is known about him. Do note that his availability as a playable unit is still subject to change.

More on Genshin Impact version 4.4

It is speculated that the developers will release a new playable character from Liyue in version 4.4. According to HoyoverseJapan, Cloud Retainer will debut as an Anemo unit in this update. Do note that HoyoverseJapan is a fan account and not an official page. The officials are expected to use Cloud Retainer's human model, which appeared in the previous Lantern Rite.

In any case, the developers have yet to officially confirm anything related to Chenyu Vale's release and the lion dance boy. Therefore, the information is subject to change.