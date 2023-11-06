Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Liben event, character banners, new artifacts and more

With the Genshin Impact 4.2 update dropping soon, leakers have started circulating information about the upcoming 4.3 update. The community did have many leaks about the future update and its content, but the recent information has been backed by reliable sources, making them as concrete as they come. The new leaks cover upcoming character banners, events, and more.

There are rumors about Liben and his marvelous merchandise event to finally rerun in version 4.3 update. This NPC (non-playable character) has always been an important source to reveal hints and lore about future regions. This article will cover everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 4.3 from the latest leaks.

Disclaimer: All of these are pretty early leaks and are subject to change. Take it with grains of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.3 events, banners, artifacts, and more leaked

Reliable sources have started circulating leaks about Genshin Impact 4.3 and its upcoming content. Let's start with the recent post about events shared by MadCroiX & Vississ. Here is a quick overview:

Marvelous Merchandise

Deep Thoughts and Determination Whirling Dance

Guns and Roses

Secret Treasures Lost Traces

Arataki Armor's Fierce Fighting Insect Training

Keep in mind that the event names are a rough translation made by leakers from the CN version. The official names might vary from what is mentioned here. Nothing much is known about all the new events other than Marvelous Merchandise.

It is a recurring event where players exchange items with Liben. Before the release of Fontaine in Genshin Impact, Liben had already dropped major hints about the mechanical theme in Hydro Nation and the upcoming prophecy. The traveling merchant has always arrived several weeks before new version updates with dialogs that heavily foreshadow either the future region or relevant storyline.

Arataki Itto, Raiden, and Albedo to rerun in 4.3 banners

Recent drip marketing posts have confirmed the debut of Navia and Chevreuse in version 4.3 update. However, those interested in 5-star banners will want to look at the Genshin Impact leak by Uncle Chicken. Based on this, the following will appear in version 4.3 limited event banners:

Navia (Geo Claymore)

(Geo Claymore) Arataki Itto (Geo Claymore)

(Geo Claymore) Raiden Shogun (Electro Polearm)

(Electro Polearm) Albedo (Geo Sword)

It is worth mentioning that the banner order is still unknown. Hence, players are advised to wait for future leaks or announcements for more clarity regarding this.

Genshin Impact 4.3 will introduce new healing artifact set, as per leaks

HutaoLoverGI has shared leaks about a new artifact set that revolves around healing and providing damage buffs. Here is a quick overview;

Keeps track of the overall healing (not overhealing) and increases the on-field character's flat damage.

This effect will refresh every 10 seconds or 10 triggers.

For every hit, the artifact set will increase damage by 4% of the total amount of healing that is currently recorded.

Similar to Echoses of an Offering artifact set but doesn't share the same RNG effect.

Although we don't have concrete details about its 2pc and 4pc set bonus effects, many reliable sources have claimed its arrival in the future. So you will have to wait for further announcements.