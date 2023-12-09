Genshin Impact 4.3 events: Roses and Muskets, Lost Riches, Beetle event rerun, and more

Genshin Impact 4.3 isn't heavily centered around releasing new locations and main story quests. Players are preparing for the filler patch, as HoYoverse has several events lined up. Despite not having any new content to the game's core parts, the characters and the events tied to the patch are essential.

The events coming in the update are:

Roses and Muskets

Lost Riches

Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

Dance of Resolute Will

Marvelous Merchandise

This article will guide you through each event, explaining the rewards and the mechanics tied to them.

All confirmed Genshin Impact 4.3 events and rewards

1) Roses and Muskets

Roses and Muskets will be the flagship event and the highlight of the patch, as the 4.3 update shares the same name. Similar to Mondstadt's Windblume and Liyue's Lantern Rite, this is the annual festival tied to the nation of Hydro. Players can expect this event to arrive in December from now on every year.

Into the Flames activity in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the expected rewards from the event:

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword (free Claymore)

61x Hero's Wit.

800 Primogems approximately.

222x Mystic Enhancement Ores.

440k Mora.

48 Sanctifying Unction.

Character and weapon ascension material

Secret Defense activity in Genshin Impact (Image via Bungie)

Different sections of the event will require players to participate in the following activities:

Secret Defense that allows players to snipe and eliminate Hilichurls.

Trick Shots Tricky Lights allows players inside a combat domain to record a fight scene.

Xtreme Drive is a co-op activity that acts like sheep herding.

Into the Frame, allowing players to capture moments in different scenarios and angles.

Roses and Muskets will have a quest system with voice-acted cutscenes and in-game characters. Players will encounter Chiori for the first time in the game, acting as an art director for Furina's upcoming masterpiece.

2) Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

A rerun of the Beetle event from 3.4, Arataki Itto will make a possible return to the event alongside Traveler and Paimon. Players must meet another new Beetle master on their journey and learn new techniques in addition to the old ones.

Beetle in Genshin Impact (Image via Bungie)

In the rerun Beetle event of 4.3, each Beetle can use a special "Guard" skill against Electro Bullet and Jetstream attacks. Rewards include 420 Primogems, 28 Hero's Wit, 310k Mora, and ascension materials.

3) Lost Riches

Ulman will arrive in Fontaine to grant Travelers another new Seelie as their pet. The primary objectives involve gathering energy from different locations and revitalizing the Seelie daily. Typically, a Seelie will guide players to the locations of treasure chests, further dropping Ancient Iron Coins.

Lost Riches in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can exchange these coins for a Seelie pet and rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and ascension materials.

4) Dance of Resolute Will

A new combat event in Fontaine's countryside allows players to participate in battles involving two rounds. Each battle will require players to perform a unique reaction, the only source of high damage to the enemies. Only one of the characters can be used in both rounds, while no other character can be picked again.

Trial characters in Genshin Impact (Image via Bungie)

Rewards include Primogems and other ascension materials.

Lastly, Liben will make his way into the existing nations of Teyvat. Everyone will be able to exchange requested specialties and materials for Primogems.