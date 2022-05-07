Liben reveals new info on Sumeru problems and Fontaine in new Genshin Impact event

The arrival of Sumeru is closer than ever in Genshin Impact. Liben, the event-exclusive NPC that appears in Mondstadt during Marvelous Merchandise, talks to the Travelers about the region when they begin the event.

Apparently, Liben is not a fan of Sumeru and its environment. He also cites Fontaine in his dialog with Traveler and Paimon, and players are already coming up with theories.

Here is everything to know about Sumeru and Fontaine in Genshin Impact.

Liben in Genshin Impact describes Sumeru and Fontaine as dangerous

Here's what Liben says about Sumeru and Fontaine to the traveler:

"By the way, have you ever been to Liyue's Qiaoying Village? Ah, it's where northern Liyue interesects with Fontaine. The tea there is pretty famous, I'll tell you what."

He further reveals:

"Well, I've been considering whether I should go to Fontaine to do business. There's an ominous hair hanging over Sumeru, I can feel it. And Qiaoying is the quickest way to get Fontaine. However, some strange people have showed up in Sumeru lately, and that was when my gut told me it was time to leave. Take it from me: don't go to Sumeru. It's a dangerous place- or at least it has been of late."

This explains why prominent leaker Genshin Intel joked about Liben smuggling them to Sumeru ahead of Marvelous Merchandise's release.

Liben mentions some strange people in Sumeru, and this is most likely a reference to Fatui. Its members, Scaramouche and Dottore, must be planning to get more Gnosis, and the best place to do so seems to be the Dendro Archon's region.

Also, it is safe to assume that the Qiaoying Village will be added to the game before Sumeru as it connects the Dendro region with Liyue.

What to expect from Sumeru and Fontaine in Genshin Impact version 3.0?

While Sumeru is the land of the Dendro Archon Lesser Lord Kusanali, the people of Fontaine worship the Hydro Archon.

According to credible leakers, Sumeru will be released in Genshin Impact with the 3.0 update. Playable Dendro characters like Baizhu and Yaoyao will also arrive with the region.

Dainsleif claims that Sumeru is a desert while Liben believes it to be a mix of desert and rainforest.

On the flip side, players should not expect the arrival of Fontaine anytime soon. It will be featured during the fourth chapter of the Archon quest, and will not be released before 2023.

Travelers should buckle up for a challenging journey when they enter the land of Sumeru with version 3.0.

Edited by Saman