How to generate Genshin Impact character cards with stats for build showcase

Genshin Impact has great combat mechanics considering that it is a gacha game. They have attracted many players as the title requires a ton of farming to build your character.

Creating a particular build can take a lot of time, resources, artifacts, Mora, and resin. Players might want to share these character builds with the Genshin Impact community after grinding for the best pieces to construct them. Some share it to guide others, while others might want appreciation or look for opinions.

With the Enka.Network website, fans can create beautiful infographics that showcase all the important details about a particular build. The following article will guide players on how to generate their own character cards in Enka to showcase their builds.

Genshin Impact guide to showcase character builds using Enka's infographics

Enka.Network is a great app that fetches data from Genshin Impact to provide several quality-of-life tools to players. Its best feature has to be the amazing character builds.

Step 1: To generate your character build, log in to your account first. Following that, make sure that the Show Character Details option in the profile settings is checked.

Pre-requisite step before creating your own character card (Image via Genshin Impact)

Without it, the website cannot collect information about your characters. Those having difficulty finding the settings can follow these steps:

Go to Paimon's Menu settings

Click on the Edit option beside your character's nickname

Select Edit Profile

Make sure Show Character Details is turned on

Step 2: Once you are done with the pre-requisites, it’s time to head over to the website. Search for Enka.Network on your browser or click here to visit the website. It has a rather simple UI and is extremely easy to use.

Step 3: Next, you simply need to put in your account's UID in the prompt box given on the website. It is usually displayed in the bottom-right corner of the screen in Genshin Impact.

Alternate step: You can also open the settings menu and click on the UID to directly copy it to the clipboard. Once it has been fed into the website, it will take a few seconds to fetch data about your character builds and show them in the form of infographics.

Your beautiful character cards are ready (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can click on any of the eight characters to create their cards. As shown in the picture above, the Nahida variant showcases all the important details including:

Character nickname & Adventure Rank

Ascension and Talent Levels

Constellaion unlocked

Weapon equipped and its stats

Artifacts (with main and sub-stats)

Character base stats

Elemental Mastery (EM)

Crit-Rate & Crit DMG

Energy Recharge (ER)

Elemental DMG Bonus

Keep in mind that the website only showcases the details of the characters shown in the the profile. This explains why the website can only show a maximum of eight. Hence, players will have to add the required characters to their profile showcase to make their cards.

Fans can also take some time to watch this YouTube video that shows how to use Enka.Network in a step-wise format. Additionally, it also informs viewers about other similar websites for quality-of-life tools.

