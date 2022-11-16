Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2022: How to vote and all nominations

The Game Awards recently announced their nominations for every category on November 14, 2022, and Genshin Impact has two chances to win big. This popular 2020 title is still going strong with a legion of fans, so obtaining one of these awards is undoubtedly possible.

Not to mention, Genshin Impact won "Best Mobile Game" back in The Game Awards 2021 show. Gamers got 1,600 Primogems for free from HoYoverse as a result, so some Travelers may wish to make the game win yet another award for more generous in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact is nominated for two categories:

Best Ongoing Game

Best Mobile Game

How you can vote for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2022

Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 These five games are up for Best Ongoing Game at #TheGameAwards Apex LegendsDestiny 2FINAL FANTASY XIVFortniteGenshin Impact🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 These five games are up for Best Ongoing Game at #TheGameAwards:🔸 Apex Legends🔸 Destiny 2🔸 FINAL FANTASY XIV🔸 Fortnite🔸 Genshin Impact🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote👀 Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 https://t.co/P8vZt3hUfR

The tweet above shows a brief snippet of all games nominated for the Best Ongoing Game category. This category has some stiff competition for Genshin Impact, as its competitors include:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Hence, Travelers cannot miss out on their opportunity to vote. On a similar note, the Best Mobile Game category consists of the following competitors:

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

These are the only two categories for Travelers to vote for this year in The Game Awards 2022.

Here is how you can vote for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards

Click on the 'Sign In' button if you're not already logged in (Image via TGA)

First things first, you need to sign in to The Game Awards website. Here is a hyperlink to the website:

The site allows you to log in via:

Twitter

Twitch

Facebook

Google Account

Once you're signed in, it's time to click on the red "Start Voting" button.

The Best Ongoing Game category (Image via TGA)

You can vote for every category or skip some if you're unfamiliar with the games involved. To vote, simply click on the red button that states "Vote" above the entry's title. The first one for Genshin Impact is the ninth category, which is Best Ongoing (also known as Best Ongoing Game).

Just click on that red "Vote" button next to Venti and the crew if you love this game the most.

This is what it looks like when you have successfully voted (Image via TGA)

Take a gander at the image above to see what it looks like when you have successfully voted for your preferred game. However, this isn't the only category where you need to vote if you want Genshin Impact to have a chance at winning more awards.

The Best Mobile Game category (Image via TGA)

After Best Ongoing Game is the Best Indie category. After you vote, the following section will be Best Mobile Game. It's the same drill as before, all you need to do is click on the red "Vote" button.

And with that, you're done! (Image via TGA)

There are several more categories to go, but none of which pertain to Genshin Impact. All results will be revealed on December 8, 2022, so stay tuned to see if this game will win another award this year.

