How to get HoYoLAB widget to monitor resin in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players need resin to farm for the resources required to build their characters and weapons. The current version of the game limits the total resin to 160, and when used, it takes 21 hours to replenish.

It can be quite a hassle to launch Genshin Impact and log in to your account just to see that your resin still has not maxed out. The developers have introduced a solution for this in their latest HoYoLAB update. The new update adds a widget feature that allows players to track their resin on their mobile devices. The following article will guide players on how to get the HoYoLAB widget to monitor Genshin Impact's original resin.

Genshin Impact's HoYoLAB widget: Guide to add the widget on mobile and monitor resin capacity

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View Details

hoyo.link/d5ETBBAd



#GenshinImpact The "Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle" has been updated! With this update, the "Mobile Widget" feature has been added. Let's see how it works!View Details The "Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle" has been updated! With this update, the "Mobile Widget" feature has been added. Let's see how it works!View Detailshoyo.link/d5ETBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/pkslvT3uUp

HoYoverse officials launched a new update for the Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle on November 7, 2022. For those who don't know, the Battle Chronicle is an official feature in HoYoLAB for players to track their in-game stats. They can also check out other users' stats on the HoYoLAB app or website. The new update adds a widget feature to the app with various shortcuts.

With the new mobile widget feature, players can check how many hours until their original resin is capped at 160. Additionally, players can also get quick access to all Genshin Impact tools on their mobile devices at any time. The widget comes in two sizes, as shown in the picture below.

Two flexible size options for your home screen (Image via HoYoverse)

The small version only showcases the original resin capacity and allows you to access HoYoLAB's daily login check-in tool. The large version, on the other hand, showcases tons of functions. Additionally, the large version displays the player's account nickname and current adventure ranks.

To access this new widget feature, you need to make sure your HoYoLAB app is updated to the latest 2.21 version. Fans of Genshin Impact can watch this YouTube video for a visual guide on how to add and use the widget. For a condensed version, players can continue reading this article.

Follow these steps to add the widget to your home screen on iOS devices:

Long press on a blank area of the screen and tap the '+' icon in the upper left corner.

Search for 'HoYoLAB' to find the small and large layouts.

Add the widget with your desired size.

Players with Android devices can follow these simple instructions for the same:

Tap and hold a blank area of the screen and tap Widgets at the bottom.

Search for 'HoYoLAB' widgets.

Add the 'Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle' mobile widget.

Widget data refresh rates are governed by iOS and Android rules to ensure device performance and battery life. The data will update dynamically every 30 minutes for all mobile devices.

This covers everything players need to know about the latest HoYoLAB widget feature. Hopefully, the developers will continue to bring more quality-of-life changes for gamers in the future.

Poll : 0 votes