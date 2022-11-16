Polar Star and Kagura's Verity weapon banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star weapons, and banner value

Genshin Impact players have the opportunity to pick up two returning 5-star weapons during the game's latest rerun banner. The Polar Star and Kagura's Verity have made their return to the weapon banner, and these signature weapons have appeared alongside their wielders, Childe and Yae Miko.

Additionally, a few powerful 4-star weapons have also arrived with this banner, giving fans an opportunity to improve their arsenal with some strong options. Players can find out more about the new weapon banner here, including when it will be released, the 4-stars on offer, and how good of a banner it is to summon on.

Genshin Impact: New rerun banner featuring the Polar Star and Kagura's Verity

The event wishes "Everbloom Violet," "Farewell of Snezhnaya," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on November 18!



Genshin Impact's new Epitome Invocation rerun banner begins on November 18, 2022, and will allow players to summon for the returning Polar Star bow and Kagura's Verity catalyst. These weapons belong to the characters Childe and Yae Miko, respectively, and are some of the best weapons for these characters to wield. Capable of dishing out incredible damage, they also provide bonuses that can significantly improve their output in battle.

Fans will definitely want to give summoning these weapons a try if they want to boost the damage output of either of these 5-star characters. At the same time, there are several solid 4-star weapons available, including The Stringless, the Favonius Sword, the Dragon's Bane, the Favonius Codex, and The Bell.

Most of these weapons are incredible, with the Favonius Sword and the Stringless standing out among the rest as amazing options for any support character. The 4-star Claymore 'The Bell' is possibly the weakest on this list as it does not have an effective user besides Dori.

Banner value

Phase 2 of Epitome Invocation will feature 5star weapons Kagura's Verity and Polar Star Feat. 4stars Favonius Sword, The Bell, Dragon's Bane, Favonius Codex, and The Stringless



This banner boasts major value for many characters in Genshin Impact, especially given how strong both the currently available 5-star weapons are. The Polar Star is simply one of the best bows in the game and can be used by various eligible characters, thanks to the weapon's passive that boosts damage almost universally. This makes it a great choice for players to summon, especially if they don't have a better signature bow like the Aqua Simulacra.

The Kagura's Verity is also incredibly strong, especially for catalyst wielders who can spam their Elemental Skills often. It is best for characters like Nahida or Yae Miko, who primarily deal damage with their Elemental Skills. Fans planning to summon characters that primarily use elemental abilities will definitely want to give this banner a try.

In terms of 4-stars, this banner is fairly worth it in most regards, with two strong support weapon choices, a great DPS bow, and a situationally strong Polearm. Fans will likely be happy to obtain the Favonius Sword or the Stringless, but there is always the risk of picking up The Bell. Players should keep in mind that pulling for a specific 4-star weapon is generally not worth the Primogems as there are no guarantees.

Genshin Impact players will be able to summon for two powerful 5-star weapons during this rerun.

