How to defeat Serpent Knight and Shadowy Husks in Genshin Impact: Weakness, strengths, and fighting guide

Genshin Impact will bring the Serpent Knights and Shadowy Husks back to the Spiral Abyss in the 3.2 update's second half. These powerful enemies can provide a tough challenge for players who are unused to battling them, and they have a key mechanic that will need to be prepared for if fans want to take them down easily.

Luckily, these foes aren't too tanky and their attack patterns are easily dodged, meaning players won't have too hard of a time defeating them in battle. Here's how to take down the Serpent Knights in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to beat Serpent Knights and Shadowy Husks in the Spiral Abyss

Beating Serpent Knights and Shadowy Husks in Genshin Impact isn't too hard, as they generally perform like most enemies in combat. Their main gimmick is easy to avoid, though if players aren't prepared for it, it can make combat much tougher.

Unlike the Fatui, these enemies don't come equipped with elemental shields, meaning fans will be able to defeat them with whatever elements they choose, though certain knights will have slight resistance to the element they wield. They also all share a 30% resistance to physical damage, meaning it's not ideal for taking them on.

The main foe that players will need to watch out for is the Serpent Knight Windcutter, as he has some powerful attacks that can deal massive damage to an unprepared team.

Like his fellow knights, he has increased resistance to his wielded element, meaning that he will resist 50% of Anemo damage. However, players with characters like Xiao can still definitely take him down with some extra effort. His moveset grants him a surprising amount of range thanks to his extendable sword, so fans will want to keep that in mind while facing him.

Shadowy Husks are essentially the same type of foe as the Serpent Knights, and they share the gimmick that players will need to keep in mind while fighting them.

When both of these enemy types deal damage to shielded characters, they will drain the shield in exchange for their own HP, and then buff themselves or their allies by a significant amount. This can make defeating these foes much harder, so fans will want to avoid bringing shield-based characters like Zhongli, Diona, or Layla into this Abyss floor.

Luckily, these enemies will only show up in the second half of Floor 12, in the first chamber. There will be quite a few of them to defeat, so players will want to keep this in mind before they plan their teams accordingly.

The main foe to take down will be the Serpent Knight Windcutter, so having a team composed of characters who can deal strong single-target damage first may be ideal.

Taking down these Shadowy Husks and Serpent Knights should be easy for teams that utilize reactions like Bloom, Vaporize, or Freeze, as these foes don't have strong resistances against them.

As long as Genshin Impact fans prioritize healers over shielders in their teams, they should have a good time in this Spiral Abyss floor.

Poll : 0 votes