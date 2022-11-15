Genshin Impact Dori: Build, ascension materials, and how to get for free in v3.2

Genshin Impact players can pick up Dori for free during the 3.2 update, thanks to the new Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. The event requires players to interact with a wide variety of Fungi throughout Sumeru.

Dori is a unique Electro healer who wields a claymore in battle. She can add a lot to a team composition if built correctly.

This article explains what players need to do to get Dori for free, how to build her, and what materials they need for her ascension in the game.

How to obtain Dori for free in Genshin Impact v3.2

To unlock Dori for free in Genshin Impact, players will need to send her an invitation. They can do so by collecting tokens from the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event after completing "The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis!."

Players will need 1000 Fungus Medals and 1000 Mushroom Currency to send Dori this invitation. These items can be acquired from two different game modes in the event.

Fungus Medals can be acquired from Special Training, while Mushroom Currency can be acquired from Fungus Capture and Coruscating Potential.

Players must keep an eye on their currency in Genshin Impact to make sure they grab Dori before spending any of it in the Event Shop.

How to build Dori after acquiring her

Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore wielder in Genshin Impact. She serves as an Energy recharger and a single-target healer.

Dori is great at providing characters with Energy. She is one of the only characters in the game to provide a flat amount of Energy, thanks to her unique Elemental Abilities.

Those looking to run main DPS characters with high Energy costs can definitely benefit from Dori.

In her best Genshin Impact builds, Dori is often utilized as a burst buffer. Her best weapons are those that can provide tons of Energy, like the Favonius Greatsword or the Sacrificial Greatsword.

Meanwhile, Dori's best artifacts are those that can grant her allies big buffs, with most players opting to use the Noblesse Oblige set for its benefits to her teammates.

In terms of stats, fans will want to prioritize HP% and Energy Recharge over anything else to maximize her healing and Energy generation.

Materials that players will need to ascend Dori

The process of ascending Dori in Genshin Impact isn't too difficult, though fans will need quite a few materials from Sumeru to do so.

Listed below are all the materials that Dori will need to reach level 90 (players will want to reach this level to maximize the amount of HP she has):

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x 3

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones x 6

Kalpalata Lotus x 168

Faded Red Satin x 18

Trimmed Red Silk x 30

Rich Red Brocade x 36

Gathering all these items can take some time. However, players will want to make sure they do so to get the most out of Dori in the game.

