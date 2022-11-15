Buer in Genshin Impact: References, lore, and everything we know so far

Genshin Impact players who have completed the game's latest story update will have learned more about the identity of Buer, the game's latest Archon. Buer, more commonly known as Nahida, has played a massive role in Sumeru's storyline so far, and players will have spent plenty of time with her during their journey across the latest region.

Buer is a powerful Archon who can tap into some incredible abilities, and she wields incredible control over the Dendro element, allowing her to showcase some amazing displays of power. Genshin Impact fans can find out more about Buer below.

Dendro Archon Buer's lore and more in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Archons all have a demon name that derives from the real world Ars Goetia in which many demons are named and described. Characters like Venti, Zhongli, and Raiden all have these names, and the newest Archon Nahida is no exception. Nahida's demon name is Buer, a name tied to the Great President of Hell who commands legions of demons.

The only ones who refer to the Archons by these names are typically other Archons, with voice lines from the Anemo, Geo, and Electro Archon revealing more about Buer.

When they speak of Buer, they usually praise her resilience, wisdom, and dedication. Players who have played through the game's latest Archon quest will know exactly what is being mentioned here, with Buer being responsible for saving Irminsul and thus protecting all life in Teyvat. As Nahida, Buer has played a huge part in the story of Sumeru, and fans will definitely have a strong understanding of her personality upon completing the Archon quests.

Buer is one of the most important Archons in the world of Teyvat, thanks to her incredible power and control over dreams. She has access to a vast catalog of information because of this ability, and she understands many of the world's secrets as well. However, there are still some unrevealed secrets about Buer, as her past is shrouded in mystery to almost everyone apart from people like the Traveler who learned her true history inside Rukkhadevata's final memory.

This mystery is due to the sacrifice made by Greater Lord Rukkhadevata whose corruption forced Buer to remove the former Dendro Archon from Teyvat's history entirely. This has caused everyone to believe that Nahida was the original Dendro Archon all along. Buer was truly born from the purest branch of Irminsul, which was chosen by the previous Dendro Archon to be her next incarnation.

However, nobody apart from the sages of Sumeru Akademiya has seen Buer since her birth 500 years ago, and the sages instead ruled over Sumeru in her place. In secret, they were keeping her in captivity in the Sanctuary of Surasthana, but with the help of the Traveler, these issues were reconciled, and fans got to finally meet Nahida and help free her from her captivity.

With another portion of Sumeru's story to go, Genshin Impact fans still have a lot to learn from Buer, and they'll want to keep an eye out for key hints dropped during the narrative.

Genshin Impact's Archons each carry a storied past, and Buer is no different, with a ton of important lore focusing on her character.

