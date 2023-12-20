Genshin Impact has finally released the Fontaine Teapot realm for the Serenitea Pot. The layout is called "Swirling Scene in a Bottle", and it looks visually amazing. Unlike the previous Teapot realms, this one is designed underwater with three locations inside giant domes where travelers can place the main house. Players can travel between them using an underwater current to recreate the Fontaine experience inside their Pot.

This article will offer a guide on how to unlock the new Fontaine Teapot realm "Swirling Scene in a Bottle" in Genshin Impact and change the layout inside the Serenitea Pot.

Guide to unlock Fontaine Teapot realm layout in Genshin Impact

Buy the Swirling Scene in a Bottle from Tubby for 1000 Realm Currency. (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking the Fontaine realm layout in the Serenitea Pot is very simple. But before you proceed, it is important to note that you must first complete the Archon Quest Lies Cast Shadows Under Gathered Lights in Genshin Impact.

If you have done it already, head inside your Serenitea Pot and interact with Tubby, the teapot spirit.

Similar to Sumeru's teapot realm Nature's True Fruit, you must purchase the "Swirling Scene in a Bottle" from Tubby for 1000 Realm Currency.

Check the Precious Items section in the Inventory. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have purchased the Fontaine realm layout, open your inventory and go to the Precious Items section.

Select "Swirling Scene in a Bottle" and click on the Use option at the bottom right corner of the screen. This will unlock the Fontaine-themed realm layout in your Serenitea Pot.

Talk to Tubby to switch the layout (Image via HoYoverse)

After unlocking the Fontaine Teapot realm, talk to Tubby and select the Switch Realm Style option.

Finally, select Swirling Isles and tap on Switch.

Do keep in mind that if you are raising any plants in your original realm, they will stop growing when you switch to another realm.

Raise fish in the Fontaine teapot realm

Raise fish in the pond. (Image via HoYoverse)

Until now, travelers could raise a fish using a furnishing called Pool of Sapphire Grace, which can be purchased from the Fishing Association NPC in Liyue. Fortunately, Genshin Impact has released a new feature that allows you to raise ornamental fish inside the Fontaine Teapot realm without using any furnishing.

You can find two small ponds on the "Swirling Scene in a Botte" map. If you enter them, you can select up to five fish and raise them. You can use these fish for display and show off to your friends.