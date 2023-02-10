How to get Sumeru layout in teapot realm in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has tons of features setting it apart from other games of the same genre, with the Serenitea Pot being one of them. Players can design and build their own realm layout with this system. There are four layouts and tons of resources (building, flora, fauna, furniture, etc.) that one can obtain and craft to place inside the teapot.

With the release of Sumeru, there is a new realm layout called Sublime Spicewood that players can use in-game. It captures the earthy vibes of Sumeru and brings them to the Serenitea Pot.

Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the Sumeru layout in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to unlock Sumeru realm layout in Serenitea Pot

kiryu ✦ rambling about genshin lore... @khaenrian i cannot stress how beautiful the sumeru realm layout is!



the flowers also bloom when the sun is out and close at night; it's so pretty! i cannot stress how beautiful the sumeru realm layout is! the flowers also bloom when the sun is out and close at night; it's so pretty! https://t.co/FGTI0Dtpne

The latest version of Genshin Impact 3.4 features four different realms, with Sumeru adding one of the most exquisite Serenitea Pot layouts recently. Fans who love creating innovative or themed infrastructure in-game should definitely go the extra mile to unlock Sublime Spicewood.

Fortunately, the criteria is fairly simple, but the process can take a while to complete. Here are the prerequisites that players will need to complete for the latest layout:

Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark - Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 1

- Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 1 The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring - Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 2

- Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 2 Dreams, Emptiness, Deception - Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 3

- Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 3 King Deshret and the Three Magi - Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 4

Genshin Impact fans must complete some of Sumeru's longest quests if they want to open the Sublime Spicewood realm. There are a few tedious objectives, and the duration of the tasks vary from a few minutes to several hours. Thus, it can take you some time to unlock the new realm.

Once players are done with the Archon Quests, they will gain access to tons of Sumeru-themed buildings, furniture, and other resources to use alongside their new realm layout in the Serenitea Pot.

Obtain Nature's True Fruit from Tubby in the Serenitea Pot

Buy this item to unlock Sumeru realm layout (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the Serenitea Pot to interact with Tubby after finishing all four of the Archon Quests as prerequisites. This will allow you to access the menu and go to the Riches of the Realm after selecting the Realm Depot option. There, you will find a new item called Nature's True Fruit that can be purchased with 100 Realm Currency.

You will find the item in the Precious Item category of the inventory. There is no need to interact with the item again as the new Sumeru realm layout, Sublime Spicewood, will be ready for use in Genshin Impact. Go back to Tubby and interact with his menu to change the Realm layout to experience your new Sumeru layout.

This is everything players need to know about unlocking the new Sumeru layout in the Serenitea Pot. Hopefully, with more regions coming in the future, Genshin Impact developers will continue to add new realm layouts.

