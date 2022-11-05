How to use Genshin Impact Teapot Replica ID to copy realm layouts

Genshin Impact 3.2 introduced the Replication feature, which allows Travelers to share and copy replicas of their realm layout via a Replica ID. It's a handy addition that some Teapot enthusiasts have wanted for a while, so it's worth looking into how one can benefit from it.

To use this new feature, you must have the following:

A Serenitea Pot

Completed the quest known as A Teapot to Call Home: Part II

Employing Replication is quite easy, although it can only be done inside the Serenitea Pot as well. This guide will simplify the whole process for players confused about how the feature works or perhaps didn't even know that it was introduced recently.

Genshin Impact guide: How to use Teapot Replica ID feature for copying realm layouts

How to create Replica IDs

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers~

Version 3.2 will introduce a new "Replication" feature to the Serenitea Pot system! Let's check it out~



See Full Details >>>

hoyo.link/aczPBBAd



#GenshinImpact Version 3.2 Update to the Serenitea Pot: "Replication" FeatureDear Travelers~Version 3.2 will introduce a new "Replication" feature to the Serenitea Pot system! Let's check it out~See Full Details >>> Version 3.2 Update to the Serenitea Pot: "Replication" FeatureDear Travelers~ Version 3.2 will introduce a new "Replication" feature to the Serenitea Pot system! Let's check it out~See Full Details >>>hoyo.link/aczPBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/6B6FOx36oQ

The above tweet contains a hyperlink to the official HoYoLAB article that offers a preview of how Replica IDs work. To get started with it, enter your Serenitea Pot; it should be in your inventory. Once you're inside, look to the top-right corner to see something similar to the image below.

Click on the teapot icon, as shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a teapot icon in that corner. Click on it to get the Adeptal Mirror page. The important part of this section is the Replica tab that's right below Adeptal Mirror option. Click on Replica to see what's shown in the following image.

You should see a blank page like this one (Image via HoYoverse)

The first time you go to this page, you will get a disclaimer from HoYoverse, which essentially states that you should follow its Terms of Service. Basically, you must keep these replicas as appropriate as possible and include nothing that might be deemed offensive to some groups of people.

That disclaimer also tells you that you can report other people if they violate any rules, as well as the fact that HoYoverse has the right to suspend or ban individuals who don't act appropriately.

Genshin Impact players can create a replica by clicking on the green "+" to the right of any "Empty Replica."

An example of a thrown-together teapot (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you find something you like, you can click on Generate Replica to copy that layout. Afterward, you will be able to see it on the Replica page from earlier. Subsequently, you can do the following things from there:

Copy the Replica ID

Preview the layout

Disable Replica Sharing

Delete Replica

You can have up to ten different Replicas in Genshin Impact 3.2.

How to use Replica IDs in Genshin Impact

This is the screen where you use Replica IDs (Image via HoYoverse)

On the bottom right of the Replica tab is a button that reads "Use Replica ID." Genshin Impact players should click on it to view something similar to the photo shown above. Simply paste a Replica ID in the search bar to find the realm and copy it. If you don't know any, you can easily find some on social media since the title is incredibly popular.

Poll : 0 votes