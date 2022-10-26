Genshin Impact 3.2 Teapot features: Layout copy and Replication details

Genshin Impact officials have announced one of the most anticipated updates for the Serenitea Pot. The 3.2 Special Program revealed that the new patch update will introduce a layout copy and replication feature inside the Serenitea Pot.

The Serenitea Pot is a wonderful system added to the game in version 1.5 and allows players to create their own homes. Think of it as a safe haven where you have free reign to build whatever you want for yourself or your characters.

Here is everything players need to know about the new layout copy and replication feature coming to the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact 3.2 introduces new Serenitea Pot features

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers~

Version 3.2 will introduce a new "Replication" feature to the Serenitea Pot system! Let's check it out~



See Full Details >>>

hoyo.link/aczPBBAd



The tweet above is an official announcement about the new features coming to the Serenitea Pot. Here is a quick rundown of the new Genshin Impact feature:

Must complete all criteria to access the replication feature

Make a replica of designated parts of the realm layout

Use the replica ID to copy layouts

Visit other Traveler's teapot realms to copy their layout

Players have the authorization to disable permission to copy the realm layout

They can disable usage permission of replica IDs

A total of 10 replicas can be generated

As already mentioned above, players need to fulfill certain criteria before they can use the feature. First, they must complete the quest series "A Teapot to Call Home." The questline has two parts and starts after players complete the Archon Quest, Chapter I Act III: A New Star Approaches.

Generate Replica and how to use Replica ID

Click on the icon to open the interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can create a replica of the designated part of the realm layout. Each replica has a replica ID that players can share with other Travelers. Travelers can use this replica ID to copy the replica into the desired part of their Serenitea Pot.

To generate a replica, click on the green plus sign and go to the creation interface to create a replica of the current layout. When you create a replica of the outdoor layout, it includes all the furnishings of a specific area of the realm. However, when you create a replica of the mansion, it includes all the furnishings of every room.

To use a replica ID, click on the "Use Replica ID" button on the bottom right, as shown in the picture above. Enter the desired replica ID and click on search for the layout to pop up. Here, players can preview the replica's furnishings and layout effects. Players must have 90% of the furnishings, including the key furnishing items (which will be marked with a red asterisk), to replicate the layout.

Serenitea Pot visitor's permission

Allow or forbid other travelers from copying your layout (Image via Genshin Impact)

The replication feature allows Genshin Impact players to visit other Travelers' Serenitea Pot and generate a replica. This way, anyone can copy your layout effortlessly. The new interface will include a new authorization function to prevent that. The picture above showcases how the authorization function will look in the new interface.

Players can use this to provide permission or forbid visitors from generating replica IDs to copy the layout.

