How to increase Realm Currency accumulation rate in Genshin Impact

The higher the player's Adeptal Energy, the better their Realm Currency Accumulation Rate will be in Genshin Impact.

Here is a table that summarizes everything:

Minimum Adeptal Energy Realm Currency Accumulation Rate 0 4 per hour 2,000 8 per hour 3,000 12 per hour 4,500 16 per hour 6,000 20 per hour 8,000 22 per hour 10,000 24 per hour 12,000 26 per hour 15,000 28 per hour 20,000 30 per hour

Adeptal Energy also impacts the Realm Bounty Accumulation Rate, albeit in smaller quantities. A better Realm Currency Accumulation Rate means that the player can hit their Realm Currency cap more quickly. Hence, many players prioritize raising it if they care about efficiency.

The following section will go more in-depth into how players can boost their Adeptal Energy and other valuable tips.

Here is how one can increase their Realm Currency accumulation rate in Genshin Impact

All of the details are available while talking to Tubby (Image via Genshin Impact)

To better visualize where the player is, regarding their Adeptal Energy, they should talk to Tubby. Afterward, head to Trust Rank and click on the "!" icon below "Highest Adeptal Energy." It will automatically highlight the section that the player is achieving.

If they're not in a desirable position, there are ways to improve their Adeptal Energy and their Realm Currency Accumulation Rate, by default. The bottom of that screen actually gives players an idea:

"Placing different kinds of furnishings can increase the amount of Adeptal Energy."

Placing different kinds of furnishings

It doesn't have to look pretty (Image via Genshin Impact)

Adeptal Energy comes from both the interior and exterior furnishings in the Serenitea Pot. Take the above screenshot, for example. The player can see a wardrobe with the number 60 next to an icon on the bottom left. It means if the player places it, they will get 60 Adeptal Energy.

It doesn't matter where the player places these items. The above arrangement is nonsensical, but it still gives the player a fair amount of points that will help boost their Realm Currency Accumulation Rate.

Genshin Impact players sometimes delegate a part of their realm into a junkyard of sorts. If one only cares about min-maxing their Realm Currency Accumulation Rate, then one can do that with their entire realm.

An example of a player having a better Realm Currency Accumulation Rate than before (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above image is an example of some improvements to the user's Adeptal Energy by considering the above details. It only took a minute to put some junk around randomly, but it's still a boost to the Realm Currency Accumulation Rate, all the same.

One can reach the "Fit for a King" level by continuing this process; provided they have the space and furnishings to do so. Remember, all that matters is that the player places their furnishings somewhere in the realm.

Other Realm Currency Accumulation Rate tips

A common error (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some Genshin Impact players might see the above error message. It happens when they try to place a furnishing, but the circle next to "Load" is red. One can see this at the top of the screenshot.

To avoid, one could remove some furnishings. Alternatively, they can swap to a different location.

An example of a new location having different limitations (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above image is an example of that. The circle next to "Load" is green now, meaning players can place new furnishings here. It's also worth noting that the Adeptal Energy icon has a "0" next to it because there is nothing there.

Also Read Article Continues below

Remember, the Adeptal Energy that affects one's Realm Currency Accumulation Rate is based on every area's Adeptal Energy added together. Hence, one can repeatedly fill up every location to their limits to reach their maximum Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider