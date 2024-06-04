Genshin Impact 4.7 release countdown for all regions

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update is set to go live on June 5, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8). Before Version 4.7 is released on the live servers, server maintenance will be done for five hours starting from June 5, 2024, at 6 AM (UTC+8). The exact timings of Version 4.7's release will differ based on the timezone and region players are currently in.

This article will provide all the relevant timings for the Americas, Asia, and Europe servers along with a countdown that will provide the exact timing when Genshin Impact's 4.7 update will go live.

Genshin Impact 4.7 release date and countdown for all regions

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update will go live on June 5, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8), as posted by HoYoverse on their social media pages. As with most updates, a five-hour server maintenance will be done before the 4.7 update is released on the live servers. Players will be rewarded with 600 Primogems as compensation for the server maintenance.

Since the exact timings for the 4.7 server maintenance and update will differ based on the region and time zones players are in. You can find a countdown that every region can follow to find the exact time when Version 4.7 goes live along with the maintenance timings for each server down below:

Europe (June 4-5, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 11 PM- 4 AM

Central European Summer Time: 12 AM- 5 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 AM- 6 AM

Asia (June 5, 2024)

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 AM- 8:30 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 7 AM- 12 PM

Korean Standard Time: 7 AM- 12 PM

China Standard Time: 6 AM- 11 AM

Americas (June 4, 2024)

Eastern Daylight Time: 6:30 PM- 11:30 PM

Central Daylight Time: 5 PM- 10 M

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 PM- 8 PM

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 PM- 9 PM

Genshin Impact 4.7 update pre-installation file sizes

4.7 update pre-installation file size for PC (Image via HoYoverse)

The pre-installation feature ahead of the Genshin Impact 4.7 update is now available for all players. Listed below are the file sizes that you can expect for PC and Mobile:

PC: 18 GB to 21 GB

18 GB to 21 GB Mobile: 1.6 GB to 1.9 GB

Finishing the pre-installation will allow you to access Version 4.7 quicker, which will save you a lot of time and help you immediately explore all the new content the update has to offer. This includes the release of the Clorinde and Alhaitham banner, the return of Dainsleif, and more.

Check out more Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback