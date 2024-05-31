Best characters for Absolution in Genshin Impact

Absolution in Genshin Impact is a 5-star Sword and Clorinde's signature weapon. The developers have officially announced its stats and passive along with other aspects like ascension materials, which Travelers might want to know. Absolution is a good Sword with a lot of CRIT DMG bonuses from both its passive and secondary stat. Additionally, it provides a ton of DMG bonus.

This article will cover all the stats and passives of Absolution in Genshin Impact and list some of the best characters who can use it.

Genshin Impact: Absolution stats and best characters to use it

Absolution (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are Absolution's stats and passive at level 90 and refinement rank one:

Base ATK: 674

674 Second stat: 44.1% CRIT DMG

44.1% CRIT DMG Passive: CRIT DMG increased by 20%. Increasing the value of a Bond of Life increases the DMG the equipping character deals by 16% for 6 seconds. Max 3 stacks.

The Base ATK of Absolution is on the higher side, which is good. It has a nice CRIT DMG second stat bonus. Not only that, but the weapon's passive also provides an additional CRIT DMG bonus of 20%. Note that this CRIT DMG bonus from passive will increase with refinements, reaching up to 40% at refinement rank five.

Absolution's passive also provides a DMG increase bonus but it will be wasted on other characters since no Sword unit in the game can apply Bond of Life on self.

Absolution is Clorinde's signature Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

At any rate, let's look at some of the best characters who can use Absolution in Genshin Impact. Here's a list:

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Ayaka (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Ayato (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Keqing (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Kaeya (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)

(4-star Hydro) Lynette (4-star Anemo)

Absolution is Clorinde's signature weapon and naturally her best weapon in Genshin Impact. This Sword is perfect for her since it provides a high Base ATK and a ton of CRIT DMG bonuses from its stats and passives. Additionally, she can apply Bond of Life on herself to trigger the other passive on the Sword and receive a DMG bonus.

Besides Clorinde, Absolution is good on nearly all the Sword DPS characters in the game just for its high Base ATK and CRIT DMG bonus. However, the DMG increase bonus will be wasted since other Sword characters have a Bond of Life mechanic at the moment, as mentioned earlier.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

