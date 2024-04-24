Genshin Impact Absolution leaks: Materials and stats of Clorinde's signature weapon

Clorinde has been officially revealed as a playable character by Genshin Impact developers. She will arrive as part of the version 4.7 banners. In her latest official artwork, one can see her holding a weapon that looks very similar to a rapier. This is her signature weapon Absolution, which will also be featured in the 4.7 update.

Based on information from sources like popular leaker Mero, who's made accurate predictions in the past, it will be the first sword weapon with high base ATK and high CRIT secondary stats. Those interested in summoning this versatile weapon will want to learn more about its ascension materials and stats. Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks: Clorinde signature weapon stats, materials, and more

Information from Mero about Clorinde's signature weapon Absolution has recently surfaced in the Genshin Impact community. The new upcoming 5-star sword has a unique design with game-breaking stats. Here is a quick overview of her base stats at max enhancement:

Level 90

Base ATK: 674

Crit-DMG: 44.1%

The passive of the weapon grants an additional 20% Crit-DMG, and increasing the Bond of Life values will increase the character's damage by 12% for six seconds. This can be stacked three times.

Here are all the materials required to ascend Absolution at each ascension level:

Ascension Level Materials Required Mora Required Level 20 5x Fragment of an Ancient Chord

5x Old Operative's Pocket Watch

3x Meshing Gear 10,000 Level 40 5x Chapter of an Ancient Chord

18x Old Operative's Pocket Watch

12x Meshing Gear 20,000 Level 50 9x Chapter of an Ancient Chord

9x Operative's Standard Pocket Watch

9x Mechanical Spur Gear 30,000 Level 60

5x Movement of an Ancient Chord

18x Operative's Standard Pocket Watch

14x Mechanical Spur Gear

45,000 Level 70 9x Movement of an Ancient Chord

14x Operative's Constancy

9x Artificed Dynamic Gear

55,000 Level 80 6x Echo of an Ancient Chord

27x Operative's Constancy

18x Artificed Dynamic Gear

65,000

Genshin Impact Clorinde signature weapon materials

Here is a list of enhancement materials needed to reach level 90 on Clorinde's signature sword weapon:

Fragment of an Ancient Chord x5

Chapter of an Ancient Chord x14

Movement of an Ancient Chord x14

Echo of an Ancient Chord x6

Old Operative's Pocket Watch x23

Operative's Standard Pocket Watch x27

Operative's Constancy x41

Meshing Gear x15

Mechanical Spur Gear x23

Artificed Dynamic Gear x27

225k Mora

Below is a brief on where to find all the weapon enhancement materials in Genshin Impact.

Where to find all the Absolution level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Fragment/Chapter/Movement/Echo of an Ancient Chord

Echoes of the Deep Tide domain location (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde's signature weapon, Absolution, requires Fontaine weapon materials for max enhancement. You will need to farm Fragment/Chapter/Movement/Echo of an Ancient Chord on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Thus, you will have to spend original or condensed resin in the "Echoes of the Deep Tides" domain north of the Court of Fontaine.

It is advised to use Hydro characters to do that in this domain easily.

Old Operative's Pocket Watch, Operative's Standard Pocket Watch, and Operative's Constancy

You will also need common materials dropped by Fatui Operatives. Use this interactive map to find the spawn location of these enemies and defeat them to obtain enhancement materials as drop rewards.

Meshing, Mechanical Spur, and Artificed Dynamic Gear

Collect gears from Clockwork Mekas (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Clorinde will also need Meshing, Mechanical Spur, and Artificed Dynamic Gears, which can be obtained from Clockwork Meka. These enemies can be found all across the Fontaine region. Using the Adventure Book or farming routes to track their spawn locations is recommended to get to them.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.