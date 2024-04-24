Genshin Impact Absolution leaks: Materials and stats of Clorinde's signature weapon

Clorinde has been officially revealed as a playable character by Genshin Impact developers. She will arrive as part of the version 4.7 banners. In her latest official artwork, one can see her holding a weapon that looks very similar to a rapier. This is her signature weapon Absolution, which will also be featured in the 4.7 update.
Based on information from sources like popular leaker Mero, who's made accurate predictions in the past, it will be the first sword weapon with high base ATK and high CRIT secondary stats. Those interested in summoning this versatile weapon will want to learn more about its ascension materials and stats. Here is everything you need to know.
Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks: Clorinde signature weapon stats, materials, and more
Information from Mero about Clorinde's signature weapon Absolution has recently surfaced in the Genshin Impact community. The new upcoming 5-star sword has a unique design with game-breaking stats. Here is a quick overview of her base stats at max enhancement:
Level 90
- Base ATK: 674
- Crit-DMG: 44.1%
The passive of the weapon grants an additional 20% Crit-DMG, and increasing the Bond of Life values will increase the character's damage by 12% for six seconds. This can be stacked three times.
Here are all the materials required to ascend Absolution at each ascension level:
Genshin Impact Clorinde signature weapon materials
Here is a list of enhancement materials needed to reach level 90 on Clorinde's signature sword weapon:
- Fragment of an Ancient Chord x5
- Chapter of an Ancient Chord x14
- Movement of an Ancient Chord x14
- Echo of an Ancient Chord x6
- Old Operative's Pocket Watch x23
- Operative's Standard Pocket Watch x27
- Operative's Constancy x41
- Meshing Gear x15
- Mechanical Spur Gear x23
- Artificed Dynamic Gear x27
- 225k Mora
Below is a brief on where to find all the weapon enhancement materials in Genshin Impact.
Where to find all the Absolution level-up materials in Genshin Impact
Fragment/Chapter/Movement/Echo of an Ancient Chord
Clorinde's signature weapon, Absolution, requires Fontaine weapon materials for max enhancement. You will need to farm Fragment/Chapter/Movement/Echo of an Ancient Chord on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Thus, you will have to spend original or condensed resin in the "Echoes of the Deep Tides" domain north of the Court of Fontaine.
It is advised to use Hydro characters to do that in this domain easily.
Old Operative's Pocket Watch, Operative's Standard Pocket Watch, and Operative's Constancy
You will also need common materials dropped by Fatui Operatives. Use this interactive map to find the spawn location of these enemies and defeat them to obtain enhancement materials as drop rewards.
Meshing, Mechanical Spur, and Artificed Dynamic Gear
Lastly, Clorinde will also need Meshing, Mechanical Spur, and Artificed Dynamic Gears, which can be obtained from Clockwork Meka. These enemies can be found all across the Fontaine region. Using the Adventure Book or farming routes to track their spawn locations is recommended to get to them.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.